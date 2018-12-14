High School Sports Update

Share this:

Winter Sports

Boys Basketball (4-5)

Laguna dropped both games this past week, losing to Dana Hills 56-41 in a non-league game at Dugger Gym on Dec. 5 and dropping the opening game of the Capistrano Valley Christian tournament to Trabuco Hills 79-51 on Monday, Dec. 11. Laguna faces three more tournament games through Saturday, Dec. 15, and will play two Sunset Surf cross-over non-league games next week at Edison on Dec. 19 and hosting Corona del Mar on Friday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball (14-0)

Breakers’ record win streak is 14 as the squad rolls though their division competition. On Dec. 5 they defeated Temecula Prep 34-24, Dec. 7 it was Holy Family from Glendale 45-29, and on Dec. 10 they traveled to LA and defeated Lawndale’s Environmental Charter 49-15. This past Wednesday, Santa Rosa Academy fell 42-27 at Dugger Gym. Breakers hosted Century this past Thursday before starting their Sunset Surf League cross-over games next week. Laguna is at Corona del Mar (7-7) on Dec. 18, and Edison (5-5) on Dec. 20 before the winter break. Scoring and all game statistics are posted on the Girls Basketball Max Preps page.

Boys Soccer (2-1-1)

Ryan Caraher and Booker Firth each scored as Laguna defeated Ocean View 2-1 at Laguna on Dec. 12. Last week on Dec. 7, Firth, Fernando Barraza and Luke Rodgers scored as Laguna held on to defeat Beckman 3-2. Boys hosted Tesoro on Dec. 14 and they will travel to Trabuco Hills on Dec. 17. Their Sunset Surf encounters begin at Edison (2-1-3) on Dec. 19.

Girls Soccer (2-5-1)

Girls dropped a pair of tough contests losing 1-0 to San Clemente and 2-0 at St Margaret’s. The Sunset Conference non-league crossover games with the Surf League starts on Dec. 18 when Laguna travels to Corona del Mar (6-0-2).

Girls Water Polo (3-0)

Breakers prepared for a big week of polo with a pair of easy victories. On Dec. 7, the squad easily defeated #12 San Clemente 14-9 at the home pool. Breakers led 10-3 in the third period before some sloppy defensive play gave the Tritons a chance to cut the score margin. Molly Renner scored four goals, Quinn Winter recorded eight saves, and Tea Poljak made her debut scoring two goals, including a power play and dishing out two assists. Laguna leads the all-time series with San Clemente 14-1.

This past Wednesday night, the Breakers easily polished off Coronado 19-5 at Laguna with Morgan Van Alphen, Rachael Carver and Emma Lineback scoring three goals. Van Alphen had three steals and Quinn Winter had three assists and 13 saves against the Islanders.

Breakers will face defending D1 Champions San Marcos Friday night at Santa Margarita (5 p.m.) then will meet #2 Orange Lutheran on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Newport Harbor. Next Friday, Dec. 21 at Laguna, the Breakers will host #5 Mater Dei with the game time about 3:45 p.m.

SSCIF Rankings for Dec. 10:1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Orange Lutheran, 3 – Foothill, 4 – Corona del Mar, 5 – Mater Dei, 6 – San Marcos, 7 – Santa Margarita, 8 – Dos Pueblos, 9 – Los Alamitos, 10 – Huntington Beach, 11 – Schurr, 12 –San Clemente, 13 – Santa Barbara, 14 – Agoura, 15 – La Canada, 16 – Long Beach Wilson, 17 – Newport Harbor, 18 – Murrieta Valley, 19 – Los Osos, 20 – Harvard-Westlake