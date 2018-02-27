The City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force. The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its January 23, 2018, City Council meeting. The Task Force will consist of nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force. The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide recommendation(s) back to the City Council. Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the February 28, 2018 deadline.

(1) Two-Year Term on the View Restoration Committee – The City Council is accepting applications for (1) two-year term on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2020. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., by the City Council in the City Council Chambers. Applications are due by Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.

Newcomers Step Up for City Committees

A score of residents received appointments of varying terms to fill openings on seven different city commissions earlier this month and elected officials are expected to fill out two more in March.

Nine members of the public are needed to fill the newly established Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force and the view restoration committee lacks adequate applicants to fill its roster, the city manager’s report noted.

Citizens staffing these advisory bodies provide recommendations to the City Council on topics ranging from housing to parks.

Incumbents Caren Liuzzi and Meg Monahan, whose terms expire in March, were reappointed to the five-member Design Review Board. Four applicants to DRB received appointments elsewhere.

Among them was Jeff Feldman, a one year resident who served on the Manhattan Beach building appeal board, who earned a spot on the view restoration committee. One position remains unfilled as the only other candidate withdrew.

Gary Boisen, Jane Fulton, Mohammad Honarkar, Karen Martin, Allison Mathews, Chris Quilter and Louis Weil received appointments to the newly created Affordable Housing Task Force, whose size was increased to seven members. Its task is researching and providing recommendations for a funding source for affordable housing.

Jennifer Dawson, Hasty Honarkar and John Morcos earned spots on the Parking, Traffic and Circulation committee.

Robert Ader, Irene Bowie, Emerich Hlava, India Hynes and Shelly Bennecke will steward the seven-member Environmental Sustainability Committee.

Michele Hall and Monica Silva both return to the Recreation Committee.

Regina Hartley and Scott Sumner were voted in to fill out the Heritage Committee.

Selections were determined Feb. 6 by a vote of the City Council, which asked questions of the candidates during the regularly scheduled meeting.