Inaugural Volleyball Tournament a Hit

The inaugural Laguna Beach Sand Volleyball Invitational brought some of the most talented volleyball players in Orange County to Main Beach last Thursday, Nov. 14, to compete for the title of “king of the beach.” The select group of talented volleyball players came from some of the most elite programs in Southern California. Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, Saddleback Valley Christian, and Laguna Beach High School all had their two-man teams competing.

The format was simple—the select group of eight of the top teams from the Orange County Boys Beach Volleyball League all played each other. One game to 21. After the first round of games, each team was seeded according to their win-loss record.

The team of Andrew Reavis and Geste Bianchi from Laguna Beach High School were undefeated and fought their way to the semifinal match. They played the #1 seeded team from Newport Harbor, Zach Forbath and Caden Garrido. One game to 28 points. The game was evenly matched, with both teams going back and forth with aggressive attacking and big blocking. The match ended 28-26 Newport Harbor.

In the second semi final,Charlie Pillsbury and Jett Rocha from Laguna Beach High School faced Rees Clausen and Kori Grissom of Newport Harbor. The game concluded 28-23 in favor of Newport Harbor.

The all Newport Harbor Boys Beach Volleyball match-up was fitting for a program that won the Orange County Beach Volleyball League. The final score was 28-20, making Zach Forbath and Caden Garrido the 2019 Laguna Beach Sand Volleyball Invitational Champions. Rees Clausen and Kori Griscom took second place. And Geste Bianchi and Andrew Reavis from Laguna Beach High School won the consultation match against their fellow teammates Jett Rocha and Charlie Pillsbury, 28-21 for third place.

“Anytime you can host some of the best high school beach volleyball players in your own backyard, you are building a legacy and tradition for the program and you are creating lifelong memories for the players,” said LBHS Boys Sand Volleyball Coach Paul Cuevas.

Laguna Beach Sand Volleyball Invitational Participants:

Saddleback Valley Christian High School

Luke Morton / Kai Taylor

Laguna Beach High School

Geste Bianchi / Jett Rocha

Andrew Reavis / Charlie Pillsbury

Booker Frith / Josh Meiswinkel

Newport Harbor

Caden Garrido / Zach Forbath

Sam Walton / Dane Carroll

Kori Griscom / Rees Clausen

Corona del Mar High School

Nate Dickerson / Shane Premer