LBHS Freshman Takes Second at Gran Fondo

Tour de France cyclist Peter Sagan with 14-year-old LBHS Freshman Luke Fetzer.

Laguna Beach High School Freshman Luke Fetzer took second in the Mens Under 20 Gran Fondo at the Peter Sagan 150k Gran Fondo Roadie-Oh in the steep hills of San Diego County last weekend.

Sagan personally presented Fetzer with a signed pair of cycling glasses after he took second at last weekend’s gran fondo.

Riding shoulder-to-shoulder with cycling legend Peter Sagan around the 93 miles of grueling hills of San Marcos and back country roads of San Diego County, 14-year-old Luke Fetzer and his father, Patrick Fetzer, owner of Laguna Beach Cyclery, put in a stellar effort to ride ahead of Sagan and his world class cycling compatriots, and were narrowly caught by Sagan on the brutal final 3-mile climb to the finish. Luke won the final sprint.

