Jive Comes to LBHS

Laguna Generational Jive, an entertaining evening of song and story featuring Laguna Beach High School alumni stars with performances by the LBHS Jazz Band and hosted by Honk’s Steve Wood and Beth Fitchet Wood, will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Laguna Beach Artist’s Theatre, 625 Park Avenue.

General admission: adults $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door; students 18 and under $10; VIP $100. Reservations can be made at LagunaBeachLive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Proceeds will help support up and coming musicians in Laguna Beach.

Billy Mohler on bass and Frank Cotinola on drums, join the Woods. Mohler runs Cal Heights music school in Long Beach.

The Woods have toured with the Beach Boys, Loggins and Messina and Chicago. They have lived in Laguna Beach for 50 years, where they raised their two sons, one of whom is a successful full-time musician and graduate of the LBHS jazz program.

‘Expressions Grand’ at CAP Gallery

Abstract artists Elizabeth Bridy and Elaine Cohen will talk about their work consisting of bold colors, layered compositions and the use of mixed media from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 21, at the CAP Gallery, located on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 260 Ocean Avenue. The moderator will be Adrienne Fayne, a sculptor who works in clay, plaster and bronze, incorporating mixed media and found objects at her studio in the Laguna Artist Studios complex. Fayne is also an abstract artist who was inspired by Elaine Cohen. The event is free.

The exhibit “Expressions Grand” runs through Sept. 27.

Laguna Outpost to Host Open House

Join Carmen Salazar and Caleb Siemon this weekend to celebrate the opening of Laguna Outpost. Salazar and Siemon said they’re excited to join the Laguna arts community with the space, where they will be showcasing selections of their work.

This Saturday, Sept. 21, Laguna Outpost and the Art Center are hosting an Open House from 5-8 p.m. The Art Center is located at 1492 South Coast Highway, Suite 5.

For more information about the Outpost, email [email protected] or call 949-715-1060. View more of the artists’ work at siemonandsalazar.com.

St. Clair Celebrates 30th Season with Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony opens the 2019-2020 season with a celebratory twist to commemorate music director and Laguna local Carl St.Clair’s 30th season, featuring a program that gradually builds from the power of Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overtureand “Choral Fantasy,” to Carl Orff’s impassioned “Carmina Burana,” withlongtime artistic partner the Pacific Chorale, as well as the Southern California Children’s Chorus and a host of vocal soloists.

The Symphony’s opening takes place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. and the Symphony’s Sunday Matinées Series kicks off its season with “O Fortuna!” on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Cultural Arts Center Gets a Name Change

BC Space, the gallery on Forest Avenue founded by Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield in 1973, has undergone another change just months after the announcement of Chamberlain’s vision to turn the 2,400 square foot gallery into the BC Cultural Arts Center. The space,which will offer classes, screen films, host dance performances, concerts and poetry readings as well as keeping local history alive, has been renamed the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “We registered as a nonprofit with our new name on Aug. 15,” Mihae Park, a volunteer for the organization, said in a statement. “We will continue to honor Burchfield and Chamberlain’s legacy in reverence to their family member’s objectives,” she said.

The reason given for the name change was that there was confusion about what “BC” stood for outside Laguna Beach, the statement said. Chamberlain, a photographer, environmental activist and installation artist, along with Burchfield, are known for making the “Laguna Canyon Project: The Continuous Document,” which recorded changes in the canyon from 1980 to 2010. A crucial phase of the project was the outdoor installation, “The Tell” photographic mural, which in 1989 became the site of a demonstration that helped prevent development of housing in the canyon, making possible the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The partners are also known for “The Legacy Project,” which documented the transition of El Toro Marine Corps Air station into The Great Park.

A fundraiser will take place at the Sawdust Festival grounds from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. with entertainment by the James Clay Garrison Band, wine, beer and food for $50. Get tickets athttp://event.attendstar.com/event/show/laguna-beach-cultural-arts-center-fundraiser/.A ribbon cutting at the Center is planned for November. In addition to hosting community events, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will offer artists affordable exhibit space and showcase leading-edge, experiential and thought-provoking works, Park said.

No Square Theatre Receives Grant

No Square Theatre, a Laguna nonprofit organization that provides performance opportunities and theatrical experience to local amateur performers, directors and technical staff of all ages, has received a $7,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation,a statement said. This gift will help to fund costumes to be used in upcoming productions, as well as T-shirts for youngsters in the theatre education programs. “Our costume designer, Brigitte Harper, does brilliant work. She enlists skilled volunteers in construction, recycles costumes, and squeezes every cent of value out of our contributions,” said founding artistic director Bree Rosen.

No Square holds workshops designed for a range of ages, talents, and experiences. A typical season includes plays, musicals, cabarets, and the popular musical parody of local life, “Lagunatics.” The 2019-2020 season opens in October with Lagunatics #27, “Shticks & Shtones.”