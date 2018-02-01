Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

LET’S GO – Mardi Gras in N’awlins interest you? Seniors sign-up for trip of a lifetime. We have charter flight, bus service, special hotel

rate – Feb 7, 8, 9 parades, beads, breakfast @Café du Monde, Mississippi river boat ride. All inclusive package. #LetTheGoodTimesRoll

FREE LECTURE – How to meet your goals. There will be a bean supper in the Community Center, followed by music. On Sunday the lecture will be all about hell – stop by to listen to a rehearsal of our choral group. $5 donation. Inspirational/motivational #It’sAllGood

WATER BALLET performances will be held on Wednesday evening in our clubhouse. Sort of “Swan Lake” meets “Animal House” performed

by our senior swimming group – men and women who are your neighbors. 8PM – Donations accepted/refreshments. #Divas&Dons

FEMALE COLLEGE PROFESSOR seeking quality male friendship. Please send photo and brief bio. You are between 35 and 60, enjoy travel

and use critical thinking skills. If you MUST go to Starbuck’s to write, don’t waste your time. If you need to workout and wear a baseball

cap backwards while flexing your muscles, shirtless – forget it. If you get your news from Fox News or CNN only – don’t bother. If you enjoy

reading, going to movies, eating out, trying new adventures, love animals, admire scenery (sunrises and sunsets) and easily engage with new

acquaintances – we can probably find mutual interests to pursue. I am not seeking a “hot” person (nor zombie). #TheRealMcCoy

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.