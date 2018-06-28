Kid’s Camp Set Up for Ranch Guests
A summer camp program for junior explorers who are guests of The Ranch golf resort is available now through Aug. 26.
The weekly camp is open to children ages 6-12. Activities run Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are designed to connect kids with nature, said a Ranch statement.
The cost is $40 per child per day. For more information, email [email protected]
Car Wash Soaps Up for Marines
The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group will hold its annual Heroes’ Car Wash on Saturday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m at Doheny Village Hand Car Wash, 34241 Doheny Park Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warriors, marines, sailors and families of the Fifth Marine Regiment, says a statement. Complimentary coffee, baked goods and BBQ lunch will be served. The car wash uses reclaimed and recycled water.
Local Impacts Lives in Nepal
The R Star Foundation of Laguna Beach, headed by local Rosalind Russell, teamed up with Rotary Clubs in Kathmandu and the Terai region of Nepal to fund installation of sanitation stations and clean water for Terai locals.
“The Rotary has a few aims,” Russel said, “eradicating polio over the world, clean water worldwide and peace.”
Russell’s foundation has also hired engineers to locate a source of water in the Kavre district of Nepal, which will provide drinking water for three other villages.
Tax deductible donations by check can be mailed to R Star Foundation, P.O. Box 4183, Laguna Beach, Ca., 92651.
Workshop on Tree Planting Slated
The city will hold a public workshop to review plans for replanting trees in 41 locations in downtown and on Coast Highway from 1:30- 4 p.m. on Friday, June 29, in the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Following the workshop, the plan will be reviewed by the Planning Commission on July 18 and by the City Council on Aug. 7.
For more info: contact Robert Sedita at 949-497-0740 or [email protected]