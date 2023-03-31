Laguna Art Museum Raises Over $450,000 at Sold Out 41st Annual California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash

On March 4, Laguna Art Museum celebrated 41 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community at the sold-out California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash. As Laguna Art Museum’s most important fundraiser of the year, the auction raised over $450,000 to support the museum’s exhibitions, programs and art education initiatives.

Guests were the center of attention as major supporters of LAM, enjoying opportunities to be photographed. Grammy-nominated Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats capped off the night with an electrifying performance. The auction featured artworks from over 135 prominent California artists, including Lita Albuquerque, Charles Arnoldi, Billy Al Bengston, Kelly Berg, Alex Couwenberg, Shepard Fairey, Joe Goode, David Ligare, Jean Lowe, Andy Moses, Gwynn Murrill, Fabia Panjarian, Ruth Pastine, Astrid Preston, Ed Ruscha, Fred Tomaselli and Beth Waldman. Participants bid on pieces in the auction online through the museum’s partner Artsy.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to all of the event attendees, to those who bid on art in person or remotely, and to everyone that raised a paddle in support of the museum’s exhibitions and education programs,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of the Laguna Art Museum. “We were so fortunate to have the museum trustees, our community and many of the incredible artists who graciously donated their artwork for the auction come together and celebrate California art.”

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction, Benefit & Bash supports Laguna Art Museum’s mission through the generosity of the participating artists, attendees and supporters.