FOA Foundation Awards $100,500 in Art Grants for 2023

The FOA Foundation has awarded 21 Laguna Beach organizations a total of $100,500 in arts grants for 2023. The FOA Foundation helps support many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing those dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of the local community through the arts.

“Laguna Beach would not be the same without the contributions of the town’s many arts organizations,” FOA Foundation President Kathy Jones said. “Each organization brings unique creativity and energy to Laguna. The FOA Foundation honors their commitment and their dedication to the cultural life of this community.”

The 2023 Art Grants recipients are: 3340 Recital Series, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Festival of Arts, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters, Laguna Beach High School Ceramics, Laguna Beach High School Visual Art Department, Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters, Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc., Laguna College of Art & Design

Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes Community Chorus, LOCA, Inc., No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund, Third Street Writers and Thurston Middle School – Drama.

The FOA Foundation, formally the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach, California. Since its establishment, the foundation has awarded nearly $3.0 million in grants to strengthen Laguna Beach’s arts, culture, and creative expression. The FOA Foundation is comprised of a board of trustees who oversees and administers the program, including Kathy Jones (president), John Campbell (vice president), Bob Earl (treasurer), Jacquie Moffett (secretary), Jeff Redeker (board member), Jeff Rovner (board member) and Kirsten Whalen (board member).