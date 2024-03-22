Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to celebrate local artists at 16th Annual Art Star Awards 

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will host its 16th Annual Art Star Awards on Friday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts.

The evening’s highlight will be the presentation of awards in four categories and a special lifetime achievement award, acknowledging the remarkable contributions of individuals, businesses, and organizations to Laguna Beach’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

Winners will be presented with Art Star award sculptures, “Louies,” created by renowned artist Louis Longi.

Alongside the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy live pop-up art demonstrations and performances by LBAA members, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) students, and special guest artists. The event will also feature exhibits of artwork created by local students, including young artists from the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach afterschool art program.

“We’re thrilled to honor this year’s nominees as well as to showcase the many ways our member organizations support youth and emerging artists,” said LBAA President and Art Star committee chair Amy Dechary. “As the nominees’ impressive work shows, Laguna has a vibrant art scene that is nurtured and developed through a variety of efforts ranging from inspiring youth programming to impactful artist mentorships and scholarships.”

This year’s nominees will be considered for their contributions to the arts in 2023. They include:

Best Arts Program

Lagunatics

Laguna Art Museum – Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and Home in Old Laguna

Laguna Playhouse – 2023 Season Program

Arts Patron of the Year

Ed Hanke

Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg

Laguna Beach Seniors

Best Arts Collaboration

Festival of Arts – Pageant of the Monsters

Laguna Beach Live! And Laguna Art Museum – Live! At the Museum matinee performances

Laguna Community Concert Band – Sailing with Whales Concert for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Artist of the Year

133 Band

Elizabeth McGhee

Casey Parlette

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance will also honor artist G. Rey Kerciu with a special Art Star Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of his many accomplishments as an artist and contributions to the arts in Laguna Beach.

To purchase tickets for the 16th Annual Art Star Awards, please contact Amy Dechary at [email protected]. Limited tickets are available at $140 each and include passed heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar by Starfish, wine and all the festivities.

The event is sponsored in part by the Crevier Family Foundation.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among 29 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach and serve as a united voice for the arts in the city. Members of the Arts Alliance include City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Coast Film Festival, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Craft Guild, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes Community Chorus, LB Cultural Arts Center, LOCA Arts Education, Music History Hall Foundation, Neighborhood Congregational Church, No Square Theatre, Pacific Vocal Series, Sawdust Art Festival, The Honarkar Foundation, Third Street Writers and Visit Laguna Beach.