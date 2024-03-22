Town Crier: Week of March 22

Celebrate Purim with Chabad Jewish Center

Israeli themed Purim bash will take place on Sunday, March 24 at 5 p.m., at Chabad Jewish Center.

Interactive Megillah Reading (Scroll of Esther), delicious buffet including falafel, shawarma, hummus, salads, dips and Hamentashen pastries, Israeli music and dancing, L’Chaim and wine tasting for the Adults, Photos at the Western Wall, Face Painting, and Israel themed Crafts/treats for the kiddos. Come in costume and win a prize.

This year, Purim holds heightened significance as Jews in Israel and worldwide experience one of the most difficult times in recent history. It also brings hope for the Jewish people to overcome the present challenges and have a brighter future, as in the story of Purim, when the table was turned and with miracles from the Almighty, the Jews were victorious over their enemies.

Purim is observed by readings of the Megillah, sending gifts of food to friends, giving charity to the needy, and enjoying a festive meal. Eating a delightful cookie called Hamentashen is also customary, a triangular pastry filled with poppyseed, jelly, chocolate, etc.

To RSVP and for a complete schedule of Purim services and more, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or call (949) 499 – 0770.

Chabad Jewish Center is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort.

Village Laguna presents “Sawdust and Sand,” Doug Miller documentary at Rivian Theater

Village Laguna presents a special showing of “Sawdust and Sand: Douglas Miller’s Laguna Beach” at the Rivian South Coast Theater on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, however reservations are required to be made online at www.events.rivian.com/sawdustandsand.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Miller’s photography and his recording of Laguna as it transitioned over 50 years, in the theater that has just been returned to a new version of its former self.

Miller and cinematographer, producer and director Jason Blalock will introduce the film and comment, and a representative of Rivian will point out highlights of their restoration efforts.

Photographer Doug Miller, ever-present at Laguna Beach events, has documented the days of our lives since arriving here in 1970, taking over 500,000 photographs, all accompanied by meticulously recorded identifications. A Sawdust exhibitor, he has painted over 20,000 canvases. A talented violinist with the “Moon Police,” he plays where inspired, always appreciated.

Cinematographer Jason Blalock produced this documentary about Miller and his work. According to critics, it presents “a profound portrait of Laguna Beach and its people.”

Jason Blalock works as a cinematographer on a variety of documentary projects for CNN, Discovery, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Time, and Vice. He grew up on El Bosque in Laguna Beach and now lives in Oakland, Calif.

The Rivian South Coast Theater is located on 162 South Coast Highway.

American Legion Sponsors Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary will once again sponsor the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. The hunt starts at 1 p.m. sharp on Easter Sunday, March 31. The American Legion has been sponsoring this Laguna tradition since 1946. Come early, at around 12:30 p.m., to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos. For more information, email Stephen Jeppson at [email protected].

Hortense Miller Garden Community Open House

The Hortense Miller Garden is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. when no reservations are necessary. Bring the whole family. There will be light refreshments, a free art workshop for kids, entertainment, garden tours, a bee presentation and a plant sale.

Free parking and a shuttle to the event is available at The Church Of Christ Scientist, 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach. No reservations required.

For more information, go to www.HortenseMillerGarden.org.

Laguna Art Museum upcoming events

Educator Night – Saturday, March 28 at 4:45 p.m.

Join Laguna Art Museum for our upcoming Educator Night! Educators will have the museum to themselves for an exclusive look at our new museum exhibitions, fun art-making activities and a chance to meet new educator friends. Leave with a free museum catalog, enter a raffle to win more prizes, and sign up free for a museum program. More information can be found at this link.

Jean Stern Presents The Life and Art of Donna Schuster – Sunday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the life and art of Donna Norine Schuster (1883-1953) in a slide-illustrated lecture. Schuster was a superb artist born into a wealthy family in Milwaukee. While many other women artists of her generation could not get steady representation and income from a commercial art gallery, Schuster’s income was secure, and as such, she was free to experiment with a variety of artistic styles. She arrived in Los Angeles in 1913 and quickly became a member of the California Art Club and, in 1918, the Laguna Beach Art Association. She maintained homes in Los Angeles and, for a while, in Laguna Beach. She was proficient in oil paint and watercolor. The Life and Art of Donna Schuster comprises about 85 images and lasts approximately 50 minutes, with time afterward for questions. More information can be found at this link.

What’s It Worth? – Jewelry Edition – Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, invites the public to have up to five jewelry items professionally valued. Appraisers at John Moran Auctioneers will provide a verbal valuation of your treasures. Please find below a full list of items that may be valued. Items cannot be left unattended within the museum. Guests to the “What’s it Worth” may bring items (up to 5) including fine jewelry, timepieces, and costume jewelry. Photographs/cellphone images may also be evaluated if items cannot not be brought into the museum. More information can be found at this link.

Panel Discussion: The Fine Art of Jewelry – Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

Join us for an insightful panel discussion featuring esteemed experts and connoisseurs in the realm of jewelry. Discover the secrets behind what makes a piece of jewelry truly exceptional, learn about the market trends shaping the industry, and gain practical tips on how to protect your jewelry to ensure its longevity and enduring beauty. Whether you’re an avid collector, a budding designer, or simply passionate about the artistry of jewelry, this panel discussion is a not-to-be-missed event. Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers will value your timepieces, fine jewelry, designer jewelry, costume jewelry, etc.

Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events for more information about all events.