Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center to host Women’s History Month film festival

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is scheduled to host a Women’s History Month Film Festival in March.

Here’s a list of upcoming screenings.

“On the Basis of Sex” about U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on March 2, “Respect” about world-renowned singer Aretha Franklin, “I am Greta” about environmentalist Greta Thunburg on March 16, “The Glorias” on women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, and “Queen of Katwe” about Ugandan chess player Phiona Mutesi.

Although admission is free, the nonprofit center at 235 Forest Ave. accepts donations. Reservations are recommended due to limited seating.

The Cultural Arts Center has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a healthy indoor environment. Proof of vaccination, or a recent negative COVID test taken within 24 hours within 24 hours is required or a guest must wear a mask while at the screening.

Grant funding for this and other programs was made possible by local hotel visitors, the Laguna Beach City Council, and city staffers.

For reservations and more details, visit lbculturalartscenter.org.