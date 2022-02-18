Volunteers keep Laguna Food Pantry open during Emerald Fire

The Laguna Food Pantry thanked its volunteers for helping distribute free groceries despite the threat posed by the Emerald Fire on Feb. 10. Executive Director Anne Belyea said dedicated volunteers served 110 families the day of the fire despite ongoing evacuation orders and warnings.

“We went back-and-forth from 5 to 7 a.m. debating whether it was safe for our volunteers and Pantry families,” Belyea wrote in an email.

The Pantry has provided essential groceries to record numbers of families struggling financially before and during the pandemic. For more details on how to support the nonprofit, visit lagunafoodpantry.org.