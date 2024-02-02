Laguna Beach Democratic Club welcomes capacity crowd at election year launch party

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club kicked off the 2024 election year in preparation for the March 5 primary and the November election with a capacity crowd of more than 125 guests at Zinc Café last Thursday, Jan. 25.

Established in 1946, the club says it has seen a steady increase in new members lately.

Guest speakers included Sen. Dave Min, who is running for the 47th Congressional District, Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi, Democratic city council candidates Hallie Jones and Judie Mancuso, and Ryan Dack, a teacher and trustee of the South Orange County Community College District.

“Every guest at our election-year launch could feel the kinetic energy,” LBDC chair Peggy Wolff said. “They are eager to roll up their sleeves and dig into the basic, effective volunteer work needed to win – canvass neighborhoods, write and mail postcards, register voters. People are legitimately worried about Republican plans to strip Americans of their voting and reproductive rights, marginalize people of color and the LGBTQ population, and disable vital pillars of our democracy. We encourage those who are concerned to sign up at our website and take on a task instead of feeling terrified. Our club is organized and strong, and we’re ready to offer a variety of options to help ‘keep it blue.’”

The club’s next activity is a guided tour through the March 5 primary ballot via Zoom, presented by Michael Sall, the Democratic Party of Orange County’s Director of Clubs, on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. All LBDC club members will receive information via email soon.

The club is open to registered Democrats and Independents. Visit thelbdems.com for more details.