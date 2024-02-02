No Square Theatre celebrates the messy side of love

No Square Theatre’s (somewhat) annual Anti-Valentine’s Day concert is back, and of course, in true No Square style, they’ll be singing about the ugly, messy and chaotic side of all things love and infatuation. This year’s show is entitled, appropriately, “Don’t Touch Me.”

And this year, No Square is hosting a Singles Party for the first time ever.

“Singles Mingle” tickets include early entrance to the theatre (as early as 7 p.m.) for cocktails (first drink is on No Square), a chance to mingle with other singles of all persuasions, and first pick at seating. And who knows? Participants could make a friend, hook up, fall in love, the possibilities are endless. The theater will even have an ordained minister on staff, should you need it.

The concert and party is one night only on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now.

The No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street – Laguna Beach, CA 92651, two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School.

For additional information on events, auditions, classes and to purchase tickets, visit the website at nosquare.org.