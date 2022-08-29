Laguna Beach Community Concert Band awarded FOA Foundation grant

The Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band recently received a $3,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation.

Now in its 22nd season, the Band performs free concerts year-round. This grant will support the assembles operation: rental of concert venues, music purchases, and production of virtual and live recordings of their concerts.

“The band extends its gratitude once again to the Festival of Arts Foundation for its long-standing support of the Laguna Community Concert Band and the many other arts organizations in Laguna Beach,” Community Concert and Jazz Band members said in a press release.

The Community Concert Band kicked off the season on May 15 at The Laguna Beach Artists Theatre with a concert of Western-inspired music entitled, “Back in the Saddle Again.” It followed with a performance honoring our troops on Memorial Day. The Jazz Band then played at the 14th annual Fête de la Musique on June 18. Both bands played the Festival of Arts on July 17 and July 27. Finally, The Jazz Band played at the Suzi Q Community Center on Aug. 17.

The Community Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. All musicians are welcome to join and the group is seeking instrumentalists for its upcoming performances. For more information please visit lagunaconcertband.com.