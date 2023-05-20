Laguna Beach High School Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Laguna Beach High School student-athletes officially committed to an NCAA Division I or Division II school that has offered them a scholarship to play for a sports team on Wednesday. Those who signed include Brady Bumgardner, Water Polo, Redlands University; Shea Blanchard, Baseball, Hawaii Pacific University; Joey Capobianco, Baseball, University of San Francisco; Chase Cuevas, Soccer, Irvine Valley College; Kaydence Daeley, Cheer, Mt. San Antonio Community College (Mt. SAC); Macy Draper, Soccer, Whitman College; Charlotte Riches, Water Polo, Princeton and Jackson Rodriguez, Football, Santa Barbara Community College.

