Laguna Sports Update: Week of May 19

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

Note: Aronoff had an unscheduled health event last week, but all is well – Spring Sports have concluded with the latest:

SWIMMING and DIVING

Chase Shipp finished sixth in the 1 Meter State Diving Championships last week at Clovis West High School. The sophomore standout capped a great season where he won the league title and finished 2nd in the D1 SSCIF finals.

Laguna girls had one scoring swimmer at the D1-SSCIF Finals, with Jana Jocic finishing 5th in the 100 Breast with a 1:04.56 time. In addition, senior swimmer Mia Rommerswinkel took the Mixed Inclusive 50 Free event at the meet.

TRACK & FIELD

Laguna Girls finished tied for 29th in the D3 SSCIF Finals held at Moorpark High School on May 14. Scoring for Laguna, were Rachael Dyrnaes finishing eighth in the 200M Dash with a 25.56 and the 4×400 relay of Anoua Carrie, Dyrnaes, Cadence Peery and Emily Williams, finishing seventh with a 4:06.72 mark.

RE-LEAGUE UPDATE

Orange County High School Principals approved the proposal to separate football leagues from the remaining sports for Orange County schools effective 2024-25 School term and recommended Laguna return to the Pacific Coast League. The entire SSCIF Council will vote in October to officially approve the proposal.

Breakers were charter members of the Pacific Coast League for 20 seasons from 1986-87 through 2005-06. The league will be a “conference” with some sports split into two leagues with four schools in each league. The conference will include the five Irvine USD schools: University, Irvine, Northwood, Portola, and Woodbridge, plus privates Sage Hill, St Margaret’s and the girls only Rosary Academy. Laguna will still be in the Sunset next season, with the changes taking effect the following season. The remaining seven Sunset schools will then drop the Surf/Wave League divisions and will be a seven-sport league for all sports.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank Aronoff at [email protected]

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores?

Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.