Laguna Beach Police Create Speed and Loud Exhaust Taskforce  

The Laguna Beach Police Department will lead several joint law enforcement agency speed and loud exhaust operations in Orange County this summer, from June through August. This multi-agency enforcement effort is in response to safety and quality of life issues affecting residents all over Orange County.

“Speed and loud exhaust can impact the safety and quality of life for our residents, and we will proactively enforce these laws to mitigate their concerns,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “Laguna Beach has been a regional leader in addressing these issues, including working with Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris’ office to pass Assembly Bill 2496, which will mandate stricter penalties for those cited for loud exhaust.”

During the 2023 multi-agency speed and loud exhaust enforcement campaign, law enforcement will proactively look for vehicle code violations, including excessive speed and modified exhaust on cars and motorcycles. Officers are trained in enforcing these laws and encouraged to enforce them yearly. The Laguna Beach Police Department said it shares the same concerns as Laguna residents and visitors because of the dangers of speeding vehicles and the nuisance of loud exhaust.

More information about this campaign is available by contacting Lt. Cornelius Ashton at (949) 497-0701.