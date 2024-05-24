Laguna Beach residents weigh in on Facilities Master Plan

Laguna Beach recently announced its first phase of developing a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan (FMP) and held its first public workshop to gather residents’ input during the first of several community meetings, on Thursday, May 16, at the Susi Q Center.

The Facilities Master Plan is a comprehensive approach to improve a wide range of critical facilities, including the Laguna Beach Library, fire and police stations, Marine Safety stations, art facilities and parking lots, spanning a total area of 288,000 square feet.

By evaluating current and future needs, the city’s plan aims to lay a foundation for bettering city services, administration and community programs.

“As our city continues to evolve, it’s essential that we proactively plan for the future to ensure that our facilities can effectively support the needs of our residents and community,” said Mayor Sue Kempf. “The Facilities Master Plan will provide a roadmap for strategic development and investment, helping us to create a vibrant and sustainable environment for all.”

This kick-off meeting focused on the Laguna Beach Library, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Festival of Arts complex, the Laguna Playhouse and the city’s key recreation facilities. It gave residents the chance to talk with city staff and consultant project team representatives, discuss specific topics and locations considered in the plan and share their feedback and ideas.

After noting feedback from residents, city staff will compile a summary that will be posted on lagunabeachcity.net for public review.

Upcoming meeting dates will also be posted on the project website. Residents may also email feedback to [email protected].