Renae Hinchey named Woman’s Club’s Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach will honor Renae Hinchey as its 2024 Woman of the Year at a luncheon on Friday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at its clubhouse, located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

“The Woman’s Club members nominate and then vote for a woman from our community who has made a significant contribution in the community, either through philanthropic, civic, charitable or non-profit activities,” said Kitty Malcolm, president of the Woman’s Club. “This honor was first bestowed in 1995 to Sande St. John. Since then, there have been 27 annual honorees.”

Hinchey joined Susi Q’s Laguna Beach Seniors Board of Directors in 2018 and has served as its president for the past two years. During this time, diverse programs and activities have been added to the organization’s ongoing activities, increasing Susi Q’s visibility.

Renae, a dedicated member of the Woman’s Club for 24 years, has left an indelible mark on Laguna Beach and beyond. In 2008, she led the Woman’s Club as its board president and, later, became the first woman in Orange County to hold the position of general manager of a water district. From 2000 until her retirement in 2020, she was the general manager at Laguna Beach County Water District, where some of her accolades include securing the district’s groundwater rights and ensuring a reliable water supply for Laguna Beach.

Tickets to this highly anticipated luncheon are $55 for Club members and $65 for non-members. The Woman’s Club urges guests to secure seats promptly, as this is a sell-out event, and seating is limited. RSVPs must be received by June 17 and can be dropped off in the mailbox at the clubhouse or conveniently paid online at wclb.org.