Laguna Beach USD Cancels Athletic Events

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Unified School District followed other coastal Orange County school districts Thursday in canceling all athletic events until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, district officials said.

Laguna Beach Unified leaders said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the concerns brought to the school community using guidelines provided by the California Dept. of Public Health.

“To this extent and through thoughtful communication and consideration with area superintendents, principals and athletic directors within the Sunset Conference, all athletic competitions have been canceled until further notice,” the district said in a prepared statement.

Administrators noted that team practices and post-season sixth-period classes will continue.

“While we understand this is disappointing to our student-athletes and their fans, we will continue to evaluate the situation and keep student-athletes and families updated,” LBUSD officials said.

Laguna Beach public schools remain open at this time.