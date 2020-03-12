LCAD Moves Courses Online as the Coronavirus Spreads

Share this:

Laguna College of Art + Design will move classes online for at least two weeks starting March 23 amid the coronavirus scare, college administrators said in a statement Wednesday.

The college promised to let students know by March 30 if online courses will be extended. Faculty will be providing their classes through live streaming services such as Zoom and Moodle.

Universities and colleges across the county took similar action this week to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We have created a task force team that is working closely with other members of the leadership team to ensure we are taking steps to keep our campus healthy and to prepare for future actions, if needed,” LCAD’s chief operating officer Helene Garrison said in the statement. “Your health and safety are our highest priority.”

Administrators added that they will discuss how to navigate the impact on classes, exhibitions, recruiting, and other activities. Students and faculty will continue to have access to the library, senior studios, student lounges, and studios during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They were instructed to contact the college’s front desk to request access.

Additionally, the college counseling office will continue to operate. Students can schedule sessions with the counselors via Skype or Zoom. Contact [email protected] to schedule an appointment.