Laguna Beach’s July 4 Fireworks show will return, public safety agencies staff up for crowds

Laguna Beach is working with Orange County Sheriff’s Department, OC Lifeguards, and OC Parks to ensure areas in and around the city are safe on July 4.

City officials remind the public that all fireworks are illegal in Laguna Beach, including legally purchased “safe and sane” fireworks and sparklers. Those found with fireworks could be cited for a misdemeanor and fined $1,000 for violations.

“In collaboration with other City departments, our mutual aid partners, and intelligence networks, the police department has planned for a busy 4th of July weekend,” Interim Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to a safe weekend celebrating our Independence and ask that our community rally with us and call if they see something out of the ordinary.”

Laguna Beach is anticipating large crowds for the Fourth of July holiday. The City fireworks show will launch from Monument Point at Heisler Park and will begin at about 9 p.m. on July 4.

Monument Point area will be closed all day on July 4. Around 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to prepare fireworks.

Amid anticipated heavy traffic after the fireworks show, police employees will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. The Fire, Police and Public Works departments have increased staffing for July 4, including having fire investigators on duty and staffing an additional ambulance.

No tents, canopies, or portable barbecues are allowed in City beaches or parks, and all OC Park trails will be closed at sunset.

Laguna Beach trolleys will operate under a modified schedule, the Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Summer Breeze route from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The normal trolley schedule will resume July 5.

For traffic and emergency, updates sign up for Nixle by texting 92651 to 888-777.