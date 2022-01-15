Laguna Board of Realtors installs 2022 Board of Directors

The Laguna Board of Realtors recently installed its 2022 Board of Directors and honored the Realtor and Affiliate of the year during a virtual ceremony.

The event’s keynote speaker was Dave Walsh, 2021 president of the California Association of Realtors. Walsh spoke on the current housing forecast and insights to the year ahead.

The new Board of Directors includes:

Madelaine Whiteman, President Elect – Berkshire Hathaway

Dana Wall, Secretary – Berkshire Hathaway

Geoffrey Dunlevie, Treasurer – Compass

Kendall Clark, Past President – Berkshire Hathaway

Directors: Jesse Brossa – Compass, Gilda Duhs – Coldwell Banker Realty, Traudi Hansen – Surterre Properties, Hanz Radlein – Compass, Marie Thomas, Director for Life- Laguna Beach Properties, and Reuben Gulledge, director at large – Surterre Properties

Gilda Duhs of Coldwell Banker Realty was named Realtor of the Year. Ellie Ortiz of Laguna Legal was named Affiliate of the Year.