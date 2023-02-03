Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Appointed to OC Parks Commission

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley has appointed Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Executive Director Hallie Jones as the 5th district representative to the OC Parks Commission.

The OC Parks Commission advises OC Parks on matters related to the county’s harbors, beaches and regional parks.

“When it comes to open space protection and management, Hallie Jones tirelessly advocates to protect our beautiful county resources,” Foley said. “Hallie brings significant experience and knowledge related to open space protection and management. I look forward to working with her and OC Parks to continue responsible stewardship of our county’s most valuable assets—our green space, parks, and open space.”

Jones has served as executive director of Laguna Canyon Foundation since 2013 and previously worked in marine conservation for Santa Monica-based Heal the Bay. She is a native of Laguna Beach, serves on the board of directors of the Natural Communities Coalition, and is a founding member of the Safe Trails Coalition.

“I am thrilled to support OC Parks and Supervisor Foley as an Orange County Parks Commissioner. Our parks and open spaces enhance our property values and improve our quality of life. I’m honored to serve this land and our communities,” Jones said.