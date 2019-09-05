Laguna Cyclist Medals at World Championship

Share this:

Laguna Beach cyclist Brian Lopes recently tested his downhill skills at the 2019 UCI Masters Mountain Biking World Championship in Quebec, Canada.

The race was held at the Mont- Sainte-Anne, and the track proved to be challenging, especially when the rain came down the night before seeding run. Wet, fast and very rocky, Lopes decided to be conservative with his approach, which got him the second spot in seeding.

The day of the race, the sun came out and the weather turned favorable for the racers. The drier conditions gave the California-born-and-raised Lopes more confidence and allowed him to cut some time from his seeding run, which landed him on the podium, about nine+ seconds behind Spaniard Tomi Misser.

Two decades after his last National Downhill title, Lopes continues to push boundaries, and on that sunny day on Mont-Sainte-Anne, he was able to bring the silver medal home for USA.