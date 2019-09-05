LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Football (1-0)

Breakers vs. Big Bear Sept. 6

Breakers return to action this Friday night hosting Big Bear (0-2) in their first home game of the season. The Bears have prevailed in the last two meetings, and Laguna will have their hands full this season trying to contain the visitors who are off to an unusually slow start. They lost to Victor Valley 21-12 and to Twenty-nine Palms 34-13.

Next Friday, Sept. 13, Laguna is at Dana Hills (2-0) for another non-league affair with their long-time rival. The Dolphins beat Los Amigos 27-7 on Aug. 23 and Northwood 35-28 in overtime last week.

Laguna stats and schedule can be found at the Laguna page on MaxPreps.com.

Cross Country

Breaker teams ran in the Great Cow Run held Saturday, Aug. 31, at Cerritos Regional Park. Four boys runners finished under 18 minutes for the three-mile course led by Jean Shorts with a time of 17:19.7. He was followed by Gabe Neff, Luke Anderson and Henry Stewart. On the girls side, six runners broke 20:00 for the distance led by Sierra Reed with a 19:10.3. Sydney Schaefgen was next followed by Coco Reed, Kaitlin Ryan, Morgan Falkowski, and Tess Brobeck.

Next event is the Cool Breeze Invitational this weekend in Pasadena, and next week the top runners are off to Minnesota for the Lucky Lindy Invite in Little Falls.

Girls Golf (0-3)

Breakers lost to Crean 250 to 190 on Aug. 28 in a dual match held at Tustin Ranch, then dropped a home match to Sage Hill 228-176 the following day at Ben Browns. Maya Vidas and Brooklyn Conlon were the top scores for Laguna against Crean, while Kenya Ripley-Dunlap shot a 41 to lead the squad against Sage.

Girls Tennis

The season opened on Thursday, Sept. 5, at JSerra—results next week.

Girls Volleyball (10-2)

Laguna bounced back into the win column with a pair of five-set victories. On Aug. 29, Laguna defeated Tesoro 25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6 in a contest where Laguna looked unstoppable at times then sloppy at other moments allowing the hosts to get back in the match. The deciding fifth set was all Laguna as the Breakers won easily. The same thing happened this past Tuesday when the Breakers survived Trabuco Hills 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13. Laguna never trailed in the deciding set to the relief of the home fans. Piper Naess was key in the Trabuco match with 25 kills, two aces, and 13 digs. Breakers also received strong blocking by the team led by Kendall Fraser’s two solo blocks.

This weekend Laguna is in the Mohs Orange County Tournament hosted by four league schools. Breakers are seeded 5th overall and will play Bingham (UT) Dana Hills, and Santiago/Corona this Friday in pool play at Edison. Marymount, Foothill, Mira Costa, and San Juan Hills are seeded ahead of the Breakers out of 27 teams. Breakers have won the event four times: 1983-89-91-2006.

Laguna is on the road next week at former Breaker coach Raul Papalao’s Capistrano Valley squad on Tuesday, at JSerra on Wednesday, and a big showdown with Huntington Beach on Thursday, Sept.12.

Stats and scores are posted on the team’s Max Preps site along with video highlights on each match. You can follow the team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb.

SSCIF D1 Poll : 1 – Mater Dei & Redondo Union, 3 – Marymount, 4 – Long Beach Poly, 5 – Foothill, 6 – Mira Costa, 7 – Los Alamitos, 8 – Aliso Niguel, 9 – San Juan Hills, 10 – Huntington Beach, 11 – Sierra Canyon, 12 – Laguna Beach, 13 – Santa Margarita, 14 – Harvard-Westlake, 15 – Lakewood, Others: Dana Hills, San Clemente, St Joseph’s/Lakewood, Village Christian. At the end of the year Top 16 will be D1, remaining teams will compete in D2.

Boys Sand Volleyball

The season begins in September.

Boys Water Polo (2-0)

Breakers took care of Capistrano Valley 24-5 on Aug. 29 at the Cougar’s pool and will play in a rare home contest on Sept. 10 when Palos Verdes travels to Laguna for a 4 p.m. match. The following week Laguna will be in the South Coast Tournament, which features all the top SoCal teams.

Obituary

Laguna Legend Oz Simmons (1957-2019)

The local volleyball community was stunned to hear of the loss of one of the great athletes of Laguna history with the sudden passing of Oscar Alfred Simmons III, known to all as Oz. Oz was recently diagnosed with his illness and his passing was sudden. Born in Glendora, he moved to Laguna when his family relocated here in 1958. A two-sport athlete, he earned All-CIF honors in water polo and volleyball and was selected valedictorian of the class of 1975. At USC, Oz was a member of the 1977 NCAA championship team and after college served as an assistant for both the USC and Ohio State programs. Simmons was best known as the Boys Volleyball coach at Dana Hills High School (1983-2018), where his teams constantly battled for league supremacy, usually with rival Ken Goldstone’s San Clemente squad. His 1986 squad won it all with the top division SSCIF title. Simmons was also a highly regarded math teacher at the school. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his children, Evan and Kelsey.