Laguna Cyclist Takes Second in Temecula

Share this:

Laguna Beach’s Brady White, 15, and Pasadena’s Dane Grey, 16, took second place in the SoCal Endurance six-hour mountain bike race in Temecula on Jan. 25. The boys ran a two-person open class competing against 29 other cycling teams.

Temecula’s Vail Lake proved to be a physical course that challenged racers with a diverse range of terrain. “Vail Lake is one my favorite courses,” said White. “You never know what is ahead and every type of riding discipline is required to succeed. I was able to hold my lines and adapt, and throw down the hammer when needed. This endurance race was a true measure of a great all-around mountain biker.”