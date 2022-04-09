Laguna Food Pantry gifted $40K in memory of board member

Since the death of Dr. Igal Silber, a Laguna Food Pantry board member, on Dec. 28, 2021, over $40,000 has been donated in his memory to support the nonprofit.

“We send our heartfelt thanks to the community for honoring Igal, his wife, Dr. Diane Silber, and the Pantry with the outpouring of love,” Executive Director Anne Belyea wrote in an email.

The Pantry has seen tremendous community response after a request for donations of clean paper bags and egg cartons. Belyea added that Pantry is following Laguna Beach’s lead in ditching plastic products.

Community members have also stepped up by harvesting fruit from their trees, dropping off fresh veggies from their gardens, and coordinating fundraisers.