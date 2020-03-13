Laguna Groups Modify, Drop Events in Response to Coronavirus

Share this:

Here’s a round-up of upcoming events in Laguna Beach that have been modified, postponed, or canceled.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) will host a Virtual Reception for a scheduled exhibition of paintings at Forest & Ocean Gallery. The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with LPAPA coordinators on-site at the gallery should anyone wish to stop by, avoid a crowd, and view or purchase work. The event will be live-streamed on the Association’s Facebook page throughout the day for everyone to see and call in if they wish to purchase a painting. Announcements of award winners will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. as originally planned.

Laguna Beach High School Theatre postponed its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, The Broadway Musical” scheduled for March 20.

The Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band canceled its “Strolling Down Broadway” show slated for March 31 at Laguna Playhouse.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach postponed its Community Partners Breakfast to Nov. 4 at 7:30 a.m.

“While we value all of your time and support, there is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our community,” club staffers said in a prepared statement.

This story is developing and will be updated as needed. Share your story of how the coronavirus has impacted Laguna Beach by emailing [email protected]