Laguna Leaders Receive Recognition for Landscape Plans

The American Planning Association (APA) presented its 2019 Comprehensive Plan Award, recognizing outstanding achievement in the planning field, to the City of Laguna Beach for its Landscape and Scenic Highways Element of the General Plan (LSHE) and its companion Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document (LSHRD), at the American Planning Association – Orange Section – awards dinner on Thursday, May 30.

The LSHE is part of the city’s General Plan and creates policy direction and implementation actions that preserve and enhance landscapes and scenic corridors essential to the unique character of Laguna Beach.

The city’s Community Development Department project management included: Greg Pfost, director; Jim Pechous, assistant director; Evan Jedynak, associate planner; and Belinda Ann Deines, associate planner. BGB Design Group (Robert Borthwick ASLA), Ann Christoph FASLA – Landscape Architect, and Selva Partners (Gregory Vail) prepared the documents on behalf of the city. The Orange Section of the American Planning Association includes over 500 members from the public, private, and academic sectors of the planning profession.