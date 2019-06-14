Laguna Author Releases Children’s Book

Share this:

Laguna local Debby Bowes recently released a children’s book, “Rinnie the Weasel,” about a rascally weasel who does naughty things which shock his animal friends, like refusing to clean up his mess, licking all the frosting off his friend’s birthday cake, and making up games that only he can win.

Bowes was a Fellow of the California Writing and Literature project UCLA, and served as Director of School for Hillsides Home for Children in Los Angeles. She also served two terms as a school board member of the San Marino Unified School District. Bowes earned her doctorate from USC, and she’s a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach.