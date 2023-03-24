Laguna Plein Air Painters Association Launches 19th Annual “Best of Plein Air” Juried Art Show

By LB Indy Staff

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association has launched its 19th Annual Best of Plein Air exhibition and sale as a unique virtual, and on-site gallery exhibition of works created “en plein aire.”

The association received more than 371 entries by 140 artists for this show juried by LPAPA Signature Artist Suzie Baker, LPAPA Signature Artist, board member Anthony Salvo, and LPAPA Executive Co-Director, Bonnie Langner. Chosen were 52 original paintings created by LPAPA signature and artist members for the show’s coveted LPAPA Gallery spots. An additional 31 top-scoring semi-finalists were included in the online exhibition. Jean Stern, Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum, served as awards judge.

This year’s award winners included first place “Jitterbug” by Geoff Allen, second place “Morning Glow” by Mark Fehlman, third place “La Jolla Cove” by Michael Hill, honorable mention “Sunset Trail” by Jason Li and Facebook fans people’s choice award “Crystal Cove’s Legacy” by Mark Fehlman.

The first-place award-winning artist will also receive an invitation to participate in LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, held from Oct. 7 to 15.

“In creating a work of art for the “Best of Plein Air” show, LPAPA artists are challenged to create their best plein air painting, knowing that they are competing against the best of the best artists. Only works created in plein air are included in this show,” LPAPA’s Senior Executive Director Rosemary Swimm said.

Proceeds from the sale of artwork benefit participating artists and the nonprofit LPAPA, helping sustain its mission of painting the landscape, preserving Laguna’s artistic legacy and promoting the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA strives to enhance the livelihood of its artist members and inspire the next generation of plein air painters.

The LPAPA Gallery is on Gallery Row in Laguna Beach at 414 N. Coast Highway. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. The association can be reached by phone at (949) 376-3635 or by email [email protected]