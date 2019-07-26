Laguna Racer Victorious in Connecticut

Share this:

Laguna Beach’s Michael Lewis earned his second victory of the 2019 race season with co-driver Mark Wilkins in the No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai N Veloster TCR at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Lewis qualified fastest in the TCR class for Round 6 of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on Friday, July 19. At the halfway mark of the two-hour race, Lewis pulled into the pits to transfer driving duties to Mark Wilkins. Even after the pit stop, Wilkins remained in first place, earning the No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai N Veloster TCR the top position on the podium. As a result of the victory, the No. 98 Hyundai with Lewis and Wilkins has moved into first place in the series’ championship standings.

Television coverage of the Lime Rock Park race is scheduled for Friday, July 26, starting at 3 p.m. PDT on NBCSN. Lewis’ next race will be on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Live coverage of the race begins at 1:55 p.m. PDT on IMSA.tv.