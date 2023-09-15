Laguna Remembers 9/11 at Monument Point

By
Clara Beard
-
0
53

The Laguna Beach Fire and Police Departments conducted a remembrance and service ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The memorial was held at Monument Point in Heisler Park around ‘Semper Memento,’ a 2011 sculpture constructed by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin using beams from the World Trade Center in New York City.

Laguna Beach first responders pay tribute to those who lives were lost on 9/11 during the Day of Remembrance ceremony at Heisler Park on Monday. Photo/Jim Collins

The ceremony started at 8:46 a.m., to coincide with the first attack on the twin towers, and included a countywide radio broadcast of the events that day. Fire Chief Niko King gave a message to the public, and OC Supervisor Katrina Foley was also present as the guest speaker. Photo/Jim Collins

