Laguna Remembers 9/11 at Monument Point

The Laguna Beach Fire and Police Departments conducted a remembrance and service ceremony to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The memorial was held at Monument Point in Heisler Park around ‘Semper Memento,’ a 2011 sculpture constructed by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin using beams from the World Trade Center in New York City.

The ceremony started at 8:46 a.m., to coincide with the first attack on the twin towers, and included a countywide radio broadcast of the events that day. Fire Chief Niko King gave a message to the public, and OC Supervisor Katrina Foley was also present as the guest speaker. Photo/Jim Collins