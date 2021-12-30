Laguna Sports Update

WINTER SPORTS

Boys Basketball (7-5)

San Juan Hills (13-2) proved to be another difficult opponent as the Stallions easily ran past Laguna 66-37 in a contest played on Dec. 21 at Tesoro High School. Breakers struggled with their outside shots hitting only two from the three-point range while San Juan hit on nine. Jackson Sirianni and Aiden Del Col each had 13 points, Max Burchi added four and Kanoa Panganiban had five.

This Week:

Laguna will compete in the Tustin Holiday Classic opening with Beckman on Dec. 27. Sunset competition begins next week with a pair of crossover non-league games with Fountain Valley on Jan. 5 and Huntington Beach on Jan. 7 both 7 p.m. at Dugger Gym Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (14-3)

Sophie Marriner scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Laguna to a lopsided 35-14 win over Mission Viejo on Dec. 21 at Dugger Gym. Elaina Seybold had eight points while Alexandra Grombchevsky scored six. Kenna Rudolph, Anna Cheng, and Izzy Gray also scored.

Breakers are off until Jan. 4 when they travel to Fountain Valley for a crossover non-league contest with Fountain Valley (9-3). League play opens on Jan. 8 at Edison (4-9) who should challenge the Breakers for the second place playoff spot. Newport Harbor (11-2) is the league favorite while Marina (5-10) will try to challenge the Breakers and Chargers for second. Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Girls Basketball page at Max Preps. Breakers are currently ranked No. 4 in D5AA.

Boys Soccer (4-4)

The varsity team is off until next week but last week in the Laguna Hills Tournament, the JV squad advanced to the finals after beating St. John Bosco 2-1 on December 21 but the Breakers were no match against Edison as the Chargers prevailed in the finals 7-0. The Frosh-Soph team lost to Dana Hills 3-0 in their semifinal match on Dec. 21.

Varsity hosts powerful Los Alamitos at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer (2-2-2)

Laguna returns to play on Jan. 4 with a non-league contest at Edison.

Girls Water Polo (8-0)

In the only contest last week, Laguna defeated Foothill 12-8 on Dec. 21 at the Knights’ pool. Breakers used a run in the second period to take control of the contest In less than 90 seconds as Ava Knepper scored off a Charlotte Riches pass followed by two consecutive goals by Riches off passes by Knepper and Isabel Foley. After a score by Foothill, Ava Houlahan scored on a penalty shot and added a final period goal in the closing minute to lead 7-3 at the intermission. By the time the bench was cleared in the third period, Laguna held a commanding 11-3 advantage. Laguna holds a 25-14 series edge and could see Foothill later this season in tournaments or the playoffs. Last week’s planned contest with Harvard-Westlake was cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

UP NEXT:

This week the Breakers are in the 25th Bill Barnett Holiday Cup on Dec. 29 and 30. The top five team in CIF are entered in the 16-team tournament in an event named for the late legendary Newport Harbor coach and Laguna Beach resident.

Laguna was expected to open play at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 against Edison at the Corona del Mar pool but Santa Margarita dropped out of the tournament due to COVID-19 issues. Laguna will face a non-varsity opponent first then most likely battle Corona del Mar that afternoon.

Next week, Laguna is expected open league play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 with Newport Harbor with the contest scheduled at Los Alamitos High School. Breakers will then travel to Santa Barbara for their TOC tournament on Jan. 7 and 8.

Wrestling (0-1)

Laguna individual winners verses Huntington Beach on December 15 (with weight class)

Parker Brown – 106, Barron Zepeda – 113, James Kramer – 145, Micah Chavez – 15, Zade Harrison – 160 & Jeremy Kanter – 182 . Coach Bobby Morales team narrowly fell to Huntington Beach 42-36 in their opening Sunset Wave League match.

