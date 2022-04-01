Laguna Sports Update: April 1, 2022

SPRING SPORTS

Baseball (7-7, 1-2)

Breakers are in a three-way tie for second after dropping two league games last week. On March 23 at Skipper Carrillo Park, Marina homered in the sixth inning to spark the Vikings to a 9-6 win. Shea Blanchard took the loss in relief of starter Griffin Naess. At one point the Breakers led 5-0 only to lose containment. Tyler Montgomery recorded the season’s first home run for Laguna.

On March 25, Laguna lost at Corona del Mar 4-1 as pitcher Nick Bonn gave up three runs in five innings of play taking the loss. The Sea Kings tallied eight hits for the game including two home runs.

This past week the Breakers faced Newport on Wednesday at home and travel to the Tars’ field Friday.

Laguna will participate in the Ryan Lemmon tournament from April 2 to April 6. Breakers open with Trabuco Hills at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Great Park Stadium in Irvine. The squad will face Aliso Niguel on April 4 and El Modena on the April 5. Individual Game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps

Beach Volleyball (6-2, 4-0)

Breakers continued to march towards the league title showdown that was held on Thursday with Huntington (9-0, 4-0) on the Oilers home beach. Recent matches:

Laguna 4, Los Alamitos 1 at Main Beach on March 24

No. 1. Natalia Hagopian/Kara Zaengle won 21-16, 21-18

No. 2. Lucy Loughlin/Eva Gardner won 21-8, 21-9

No. 3 Sydney Freeman/Hannah Tyus lost 17-21, 22-20, 8-15

No. 4 Dempsey Sadler/Grace Christain won 21-10, 21-14

No. 5 Jacqueline Witteman/Chanel Goddard won 11-21, 21-19, 15-10

Laguna 5, Fountain Valley 0 at Huntington Beach on March 29

No. 1. Zaengle / Hagopian 21-5, 21-5

No. 2. Loughlin / E. Gardner 21-12, 21-7

No. 3 Tyus / Freeman 21-8, 21-9

No. 4 Sadler / Christain 21-10, 21-7

No 5 Witteman / Goddard 21-5, 21-7

Boys Golf (0-8, 0-2)

Breakers dropped three recent matches losing 216-184 to Los Alamitos in a Wave League contest at Ben Brown’s on March 28, 213-184 at Newport Harbor on March 22 and 209-173 to Corona del Mar on March 24.

Boys Tennis (6-4, 1-1)

Marina surprised Laguna on Tuesday with a 16-2 ambush on the home courts as the Breakers recorded only two wins by doubles tandem Chris and Jeff Herkins. Laguna lost seven closely contested sets to the Vikings (9-4, 2-0).

Breakers opened their 87th league campaign on March 24 with a sweeping 17-1 victory over Newport Harbor at the local courts. On Monday, Laguna lost a 13-5 non-league contest to Corona del Mar (12-2). Ian MacLaughlin and Peter Durand won all three matches for the Breakers, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Lacrosse (JV – 4-2, 4-0)

Girls Lacrosse played three contests defeating Corona del Mar JV this past Tuesday 12-4, Los Alamitos JV 10-6 on March 22 and Huntington Beach 12-3 on Monday. Against the Griffins on March 22, Laguna dominated early on and coasted to victory behind Senior Zoe Cox with four goals and one assist, followed closely by Junior Helena De Bretteville with three goals. Sophomores Summer DiMaggio and Claire Turner, and freshman Ruby Samson rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

Softball (0-6)

Laguna lost their league opener 28-0 to Newport Harbor on March 22 and dropped a 22-5 non-league game to Santa Ana on March 23. The planned league game at Fountain Valley on March 24 was postponed.

Swimming

Breakers were no match for Los Alamitos on March 22 at the Griffins’ pool as the Boys lost 101-55 and the Girls 122-42. Laguna winners on the Boys side were Will Kelly in the 100 Free (47.41) and the relay foursome of Sai Bassett, Coleman Judd, Ledger Hutton, and Will Kelly taking the 200 Free Relay (1:29.13) and the 400 Free Relay (3:16.58). Jana Jocic was the lone winner for the girls taking the 100 Breast with a time of 1:07.16.

Track & Field

Laguna completed their Sunset Wave League dual meet schedule losing on March 29 at home to Marina 69-33 in Boys and 77-41 in Girls. Laguna Boys winners were Jackson Rodriguez in the 100 (12.00), Mael Metis in the 800 (2:05.96), Alex Boyd in the 3200 (11:00.20) and Ryner Swanson in the 300 Hurdles (49.10). Girls winners were Coco Reed in the 1600 (5:31.28), Alex Wyman in the 100 Hurdles (29.81), Cadence Peery in the 100 (13.50) and 200 dash (27.05). Breakers had lost on March 22 to Huntington Beach 102-16 in Boys and 69-47 in Girls. The other league dual meet loss was to Newport Harbor on March 15.

Boys Volleyball (13-13, 0-2)

Breakers continued the Sunset Surf losing streak dropping a 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25 match to Huntington Beach on March 23 at Dugger Gym then falling 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 to Newport Harbor (18-4, 3-0) the following night at home. This past weekend they went 3-3 at the 8th annual Tesoro tournament losing to Mater Dei and San Clemente on Saturday before sweeping El Toro, J Serra, and Orange Lutheran. Breakers lost the consolation final to Aliso Niguel 19-25, 23-25 at Tesoro on Monday.

Laguna was at Corona del Mar on Wednesday and will host Edison on Friday and Pacifica Christian on Monday. Also next week are matches at Marina on Tuesday and Godinez on Wednesday, and at Huntington on Thursday.

Individual varsity game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps

LAGUNA WINTER SPORTS HONORS

ALL-LEAGUE:

Boys Basketball

Sunset Surf League

Jackson Sirianni (Sr) – 1st Team

Girls Basketball

Sunset Wave League

Sophie Marriner (Jr) – 1st Team

Kate Cheng (Fr) – 1st Team

Boys Soccer

Sunset Wave League

Dylan Sprague (Sr) – 1st Team

Keegan Thomas (Sr) – 1st Team

Elias Pillsbury (Sr)– 2nd Team

Jackson Rodriguez (Jr) – 2nd Team

Girls Soccer

Sunset Wave League

Acacia Edwards (Sr) – 1st Team

Baylor Lund (Jr) – 1st Team

Ariel Taub (Sr) – 1st Team

Macy Draper (Jr) – 2nd Team

Jordan Sprague (Sr) – 2nd Team

Alea Dillow (Jr) – 2nd Team

Girls Water Polo

Sunset Surf League

Ava Houlahan (Sr) – 1st Team

Lauren Schneider (Jr) – 1st Team

Charlotte Riches (Jr) – 2nd Team

Ava Knepper (So) – 2nd Team

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules? Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!