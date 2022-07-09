Laguna Sports Update: July 8, 2022

SUMMER UPDATES

Baseball – Jairo Ochoa has confirmed the core of his coaching staff is returning for 2023 led by Austin Paxson back for his seventh season for Laguna.

Basketball – Varsity went 2-2 last week defeating Costa Mesa and St Margaret’s but dropping contests to Los Alamitos and Trabuco Hills.

Boys Water Polo – Summer camp began on June 27 and runs to July 15.

Girls Water Polo – Breaker players were involved in the Super Finals this past weekend with the SET 18’s capturing the event defeating Team Vegas 10-9 behind four goals by Charlotte Riches, three from Kara Carver, and three from Ava Knepper. Lauren Schneider had 11 saves. SET defeated Foothill 23-3, So Cal 11-2, North Irvine 15-5, Team Vegas 10-6 in pool play then defeated Los Alamitos 11-5 at their pool to face Team Vegas in the finals. Riches was selected the tournament MVP, Coach Claire Sonne received the top coaching honors and Schneider was selected top goalie. SET 16’s had a tougher road finishing ninth with San Diego Shores taking the title over Northern California’s Lamorinda.

This weekend the high school team is participating in the Newport Elite 8 Tournament joining Newport Harbor, Mater Dei, Foothill, San Marcos, and Santa Margarita. Orinda’s Miramonte High School and the Bishop’s School of La Jolla round out the field. Breakers face Mater Dei on Friday at 3:20 p.m., San Marcos on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. and Miramonte at 5:10 p.m. at the Tars’ pool. Playoffs are Sunday.

Girls Volleyball – Breaker freshmen tryouts were the largest numbers in decades benefiting from the success and efforts of Laguna Coast Volleyball Club on the local youth sports. Frosh Coach Cliff Amsden and Varsity mentor Sinan Tanik are excited about the prospects in the upcoming seasons.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!

Have a Breaker Summer High School Sports note – email Frank at [email protected]

Little League Memorabilia – The Laguna Beach Historical Society is looking to expand their collection on early Laguna Beach Little League history. If you have programs or photos from the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s please contact Frank Aronoff.