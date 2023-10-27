Laguna sports update: Senior Night Football Victory, 50-7 over Godinez 

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

FOOTBALL (8-1, 2-0)

Senior Night Victory – 50-7 over Godinez

As expected, the Breakers easily won their Senior Night game, ending the regular season home schedule with a dominant victory over Godinez (0-2, 3-6) in the 15th meeting between the two schools. Coaches started the seniors with Ethan Das at quarterback. Das had been a diver, placing eighth in the 2021 SSCIF D-1 championships before switching to football. Last season, he stepped in after Sam Garwal was injured in the opening game, throwing for 1,215 yards and 10 touchdowns over six contests until Jackson Kollock became eligible. In Friday’s opening drive, Das went 4 for 8 with tosses to Lachlan Soloff, Nick Rogers and Charlie Tyus before the possession stalled, and the Breakers settled for a 20-yard field goal by Nico Vidaurri-Tucker, his second for 2023 and fourth of his career.

The Grizzlies first seven possessions resulted in five punts and two turnovers with negative net total yardage. Laguna responded, scoring six times and only having to punt once when the receivers dropped three straight Jackson Kollock passes on a possession midway in the second period.

The second half of the game was played on a running clock with Godinez scoring when Yahir Ramirez, the visitors 5-5 running back, darted through the Laguna players for a 78-yard gallop. This was Godinez’s first score in thirteen quarters of play against Laguna, dating back to 2019.

Milestones:

Team Yards Passing – ranks #7th all-time – 7 TD passes ranks #2

Individual: Jackson Kollock set the career TD’s responsible for (rush and pass) with 81, breaking the old record of 79 by Andrew Johnson.

Up next: The final regular season game is Friday, Oct. 27 at Westminster (7-2). The Lions lead the series 3-2, with Laguna winning the last two meetings. Breakers are 2-7 in all games played at the Westminster stadium (Bosworth Field), which is used by a number of schools. The CIF playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. at www.cifss.org

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game concluding. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening. www.maxpreps.com/ca/laguna-beach/laguna-beach-breakers/football.

CROSS COUNTRY:

The league meet is on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Laguna is favored to capture the girls title. Th Breakers won the Wave League in 2018 and 2019 and finished second last season. The boys are expected to finish third and are currently unranked in D-4 SSCIF.

SSCIF D4 Girls XCC Rankings for 10-23: 1 – JSerra, 2 – Oaks Christian, 3 – South Pasadena, 4 – Palos Verdes, 5 – La Canada, 6 – Harvard-Westlake, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Fillmore, 9 – Bishop Amat, 10 – Orange Lutheran, 11 – Rim of the World, 12 – Laguna Hills, 13 – Esperanza.

SSCIF prelims are Saturday, Nov. 11. The finals are Saturday, Nov. 11, both at Mt San Antonio College.

For more information, visit the girls’ website at www.lbxc.org and the boys’ at www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL (2-13, 1-13)

The season concluded with a 32-6 loss at Marina on Oct. 18 and a 26-0 home loss to #1 Newport Harbor on Oct. 23 at Guyer Field.

GIRLS GOLF (2-9, 0-6):

The Sunset Wave League individual tournament was played on Oct. 17 and 18 at Los Serranos CC, par 74 south course in Chino Hills. Newport’s Hazel Cottriel won the event with a 141 in the 36-hole tournament. Laguna golfer Julianna Franconi-Krychman earned second-team all-league honors with a 207 score in the event.

GIRLS TENNIS (15-3, 6-0) SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Laguna captured their 28th league title in the 50 seasons of CIF sponsorship, sweeping their Sunset Wave League competition. Team playoff brackets will post on Monday, Oct. 30, with play beginning on Nov. 1.

Recent matches:

Monday, Oct. 23 – Laguna 15 Newport Harbor 3

The Breakers completed their regular season with an easy win over the Tars on the local courts.

Jessica MacCallum won in three straight 6-0 sets, while Ava Chadha won 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

Izzy LoBosco lost one set 6-7 but came back with a 6-0, 6-2 wins. Doubles went 7-2, with Kendyl Beresford/Chloe Balliet winning 7-5, 6-0, 6-2 and the team of Rachael MacCallum/Rachael Jolley sweeping their sets 7-5, 6-0, 6-0.

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Laguna 17 Marina 1

Laguna swept the singles, losing only four games and burying the Vikings on the home courts.

SSCIF D-2 Rankings for 10-23: 1 – Calabasas, 2 – Santa Barbara, 3 – Agoura, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – San Clemente, 6 – Temecula Valley, 7 – Great Oak, 8 – Orange Lutheran, 9 – Crescenta Valley, 10 – Crossroads, Others: Dos Pueblos, Archer School, Vista Murrieta.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (8-2, 4-2)

The Breakers hosted the 2023 Sand Volleyball High School Championships on Friday, Oct. 20, featuring the top 16 pairs teams in Southern California – The results:

2023 SoCal Boys Sand Volleyball Championships – Individual Pairs

Winner: Huntington Beach #1 Bennet Tchaikovsky/Jake Pazanti 21-16 over Edison #1 Owen Banner/Noah Nelson

3rd place: Newport Harbor #1 Riggs Guy/Grayson Springborn (lost to Huntington 21-16, lost to Edison 15-7)

4th place Mira Costa #1 Charlie Coordt/Johnny Dykstra (d. Laguna 21-17, lost to Edison 15-13)

5th place Laguna Beach #1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin

OC League Playoffs

Monday, Oct. 23 – Laguna 5, Orange Lutheran 2

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin won 21-11, 21-19

#2 Chase Bryan/Dylan Sirianni won 21-11, 21-17

#3 Ryan Halloran/Silas Richland won 20-22, 21-12, 15-11

#4 Parker Gapp/Luke Singer won 21-6, 21-11

#5 Dylan Sweet/Ben Rowan won 21-11, 21-12

4 Man – Orange Lutheran won 30-28

Breakers faced Huntington Beach on Oct. 25 at Newland Street Courts. The league finals are on Nov. 2 at Main Beach.

League match:

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Laguna 7, Mater Dei 0

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin won 21-19, 21-14

#2 Chase Bryan/Dylan Siriani won 21-6, 21-8

#3 Ryan Halloran/Silas Richland won 21-17, 21-15

#4 Parker Gapp/Luke Singer won 21-16, 21-3

#5 Dylan Sweet/Ben Rowan won 21-14, 21-15

4 MAN – Laguna won 28-21

BOYS WATER POLO (14-11, 2-3)

Laguna lost 11-6 last Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Newport Harbor. Laguna trailed 8-6 entering the final period against the Sailors but could not close the gap. Diego Audebert scored three goals, Dylan Williams, Cade Anderton and Lucas Rose each had a score in the contest. Tyler Swensen had 12 saves for the Breakers in the cage.

League play for 2023 concludes at Los Alamitos (0-5, 10-15) on Wednesday, Oct. 25. If the Breakers remain tied with Huntington Beach for second place – a playoff game was held on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Edison for the automatic playoff berth.

SSCIF D-1 Poll for 10-23: 1 – J Serra, 2 – Newport Harbor, 3 – Harvard-Westlake 4 – Oaks Christian, 5 – Corona del Mar, 6 – Loyola, 7 – Mater Dei, 8 – Huntington Beach, Santa Margarita, 10 – Laguna Beach

SSCIF playoff brackets will be released on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. on the SSCIF website.

Water polo will have an open division of the top eight schools, with the remaining schools placed in six divisions.

Have a note or question about Laguna sports? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.