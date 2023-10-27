Tremoloco to play at LBCAC’s Day of the Dead festivities

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will hold its “Day of the Dead” annual fall fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Center, 235 Forest Avenue.

It will be a musical night to remember in an intimate setting with Tremoloco, a five-member superband (a band comprised of players from a variety of other notable bands) sure to excite any music lover. The musicians include three former longtime members of Los Lobos: Cougar Estrada, Tony Zamora and Roberto Rodriquez III, Oingo Boingo’s Johnny “Vatos” Hernández and sought-after studio player Jeffrey P. Ross.

The Day of the Dead theme will be carried out in an art exhibition that includes a Mexican ofrenda, or altar, honoring a deceased loved one, by Laguna Beach artist Ricardo Duffy.

The event will support this young nonprofit organization that presents art in many forms – music, dance, visual art, poetry, plays, film and video – and presents and promotes local artists. It is also a piece of Laguna’s history. Late photographer Mark Chamberlain passed it on to Rick Conkey to carry on the legacy of his BC Space (the “B” was for late photographer Jerry Burchfield), a hangout for avant-garde artists and those who gave Laguna its reputation as a creative hub.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for guests to mingle with band members until 7 p.m. and enjoy sumptuous autumn-inspired appetizers, wine and beer. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are limited. Sponsorships start at $1,000. Individual tickets are $250 and tax-deductible.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m., the Center will screen “Coco,” Pixar’s 2017 award-winning animated film. In the all-ages film, aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. Tickets are $5 and free for children 10 and under. Visit lbculturalartscenter.org for more information.