Laguna Sports Update: Week of April 21

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (8-10-1, 2-3)

Laguna’s slim playoff hopes stayed alive the past week with three straight victories:

April 13: Laguna 7, Newport Harbor 2

Shea Blanchard led the Breakers to victory with a great pitching performance going the distance – seven innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, striking out 11. He also led the team with two hits driving in two runs. Joey Capobianco got the team rolling in a four-run fourth inning leading off with a double. The 4-0 load was enough for the first league win.

April 15: Laguna 8, Esperanza 0

Breakers limited the visiting Aztecs (7-13) to just one hit last Saturday, April 15 at Skipper Carrillo Field. Noah Nuefeld, Joey Capobianco, and Colin Kidd each had two hits, with Neufeld driving in three runs. Starting pitcher Capobianco got the win.

April 18: Laguna 1, Marina 0

Breakers earned the shutout despite giving up five hits to defeat the host Vikings in the first of a three-game series.

Griffin Naess pitched all seven innings striking out 9, including the final three outs. Colin Kidd scored the only run from second on a Shea Blanchard single in the fifth inning.

The league season concludes with Marina on April 19 and 21 followed by Edison on April 25 and 27. Breakers will host St Margaret’s on April 28 at Laguna to conclude the 2023 campaign.

Full player and team Stats are posted on Max Preps.

BOYS GOLF (3-8, 0-3)

Huntington Beach defeated the Breakers in a non-league match on April 18 at Ben Browns 175-214.

Laguna’s Evan Kretschmer shot his career-low score for the course with a 39, tying Russell Franconi-Krychman, who also shot 39 for the nine holes.

GIRLS LACROSSE (7-5, 0-3)

Laguna still struggled in the tough Sunset League, losing 20-4 at Edison on April 18. League play concluded at Huntington Beach (10-3) on April 20 and with Los Alamitos (6-5) on April 25 at Guyer Field.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (8-4, 3-3) – Sunset Surf League 2nd Place – Qualified

The playoff schedule and pairings will be released on April 22 at www.cifss.org.

The competition will begin on April 25.

BOYS TENNIS (1-14, 0-5)

The team struggled in Sunset play, losing 16-2 to Huntington Beach (9-5) on Monday and 14-4 at Edison on Tuesday, April 18. Against the Oilers, Chris Herkins and Owen Britt were the lone set winners, while against Edison (12-3), Chris Herkins prevailed in two sets 7-6, 6-1. The last league match was on April 20 with Newport Harbor.

SWIMMING

Laguna completed their dual meet season on Tuesday, April 18, with a split with Edison at the Laguna pool.

The Chargers defeated the Boys 108-56, but the Breakers won the Girls 98-69. League finals are next week, and the SSCIF meet will be at Mission Viejo Marguerite Aquatics Center May 4-6

Breaker individual event winners versus Edison:

Boys: Brady Bumgardner 200 Free 1:53.82, Cade Anderton 100 Free 51.97.

Girls: Myah Pinto 200 Free 2:06.32, Emerson Hensley 500 Free 5:52.56, Jana Jocic 100 Breast 1:06.34.

TRACK and FIELD (0-3 – Sunset Surf League)

Laguna will host the league meet this season, with the prelims on April 21 and the finals on Friday, April 28.

Huntington Beach is the favorite for the boys title, while Corona del Mar and Huntington will be fighting it out for top honors in Girls. The league meet event champions automatically qualify for CIF and the second-place finisher can advance if they meet the qualifying standard for their enrollment-based division. SSCIF prelims for Laguna are on

May 6 at Yorba Linda and the SSCIF finals are May 13 at Moorpark High School in Ventura County.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (3-17, 0-5)

Laguna finished 6th at the Garden Grove tournament last Saturday with a string of wins over playoff-bound teams. After a narrow 25-22, 18-25, 12-15 loss to Elsinore (23-3) Laguna rallied to defeat Oxford Academy, Esperanza, and Fontana (22-2) before losing to Esperanza in the Silver finals 25-21, 31-29. Laird Garcia had a great tournament leading the team with 39 kills, .435 hitting percentage. Kai Patchell was the top server and blocker, while Jake Mauro led in digs and had 37 kills. Logan Ribarich added 22 kills with some solid hitting, while Ben Rowan came off the bench to spark the squad with some solid passing and nine kills.

The season concluded this past week with Marina and Garden Grove.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. You can reach Frank at [email protected]