Letter: Having a Community ER is Comforting

Sometimes we fail to recognize the benefits of advocating for the improved resources necessary to assure excellent life-saving medical assistance versus criticizing the same services because the doctors and nurses are trying to function with inadequate resources. My experience has been nothing but positive. The medical care was extremely timely and life-saving. Having an ER in our community that can act swiftly in an emergency is comforting. We should advocate for increased resources and expanded services rather than reactively criticizing the hospital for trying to function with inadequate support. The ER has been there for us over many years it’s time we were there for them.

Ronald Kotkin, Laguna Beach