Laguna Sports Update: Week of Feb. 16

BOYS SOCCER (8-13-1, 4-2-0 – 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

Laguna’s post-season run ended with a 3-1 loss on Feb. 9 in the rain against Foothill Tech (11-6-3) in a match played at the Ventura College stadium adjacent to Tech’s campus. Grant Regal connected for the team’s score. The Breakers had advanced to this round with a stunning 1-0 victory at Crean Lutheran (12-5-3) off a double overtime score by Jack Hooper as time expired.

Laguna was a very young team this season and will return their top two scorers for 2025. They should be very competitive in the Pacific Coast League.

GIRLS WATER POLO (16-12, 5-1 – Sunset Surf Co-Champions)

Mater Dei was fearless in their shooting and easily defeated the Breakers 12-6 in the Open Division quarterfinals held on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Monarch’s pool. The hosts started aggressively scoring on four of their first five shots to stun the visitors. Down 5-2 after the first quarter, Laguna could not close the gap and were somewhat intimidated to shoot, scoring only on six of 26 attempts. Laguna’s previous two meetings were close contests, losing 9-8 on Dec. 29 at Newport and 9-6 on Jan. 6 at Mater Dei.

This ends the 2024 season with Laguna finishing sixth overall and giving up a school record 268 goals. The squad will return four starters next season and should clearly remain a top-10 program.

WRESTLING (3-2- 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

SS CIF Individuals

Three wrestlers competed in the Southern Section CIF Inland Division championships held on Friday, Feb. 9, at Fountain Valley High School. The team finished 25th, with Fountain Valley taking the title.

Jackson Lawsky 113 weight class – went 5-2 on the day to finish 5th – qualifies for Masters Meet.

Barron Zepeda 120 weight class – went 4-2 on the day finishing 7th – qualifies for the Masters Meet.

Caedman Welch 144 weight class – went 1-2 in the competition and did not advance.

In the Girls Eastern Division Section Championships at Marina, Laguna’s lone entry, Sasha Walshe, went 3-2 in her competition in the 120 weight class but did not advance to the Master’s meet this weekend. Laguna’s team score in this division was 56th among the 70 competing schools.

Lawsky and Zepeda will now advance to the SSCIF Master meet this Friday in Palm Springs, where the top finishers from the six Southern Section divisions will wrestle to determine the Southern Section entries to the State Meet held in Bakersfield on Feb. 22 to 24.

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL

Laguna opened their 86th season of baseball at Laguna with a 2-1 home victory over El Toro on Saturday, Feb. 10. On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Breakers opened the 43rd Newport Elks tournament with a tough 1-0 loss at Trabuco Hills as the Mustangs scored a walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Hunter Harrington took the loss in relief of Branson Wade. Laguna could only generate three scattered hits in the game and stranded four runners. Jario Ochoa (24-25-1) is back for his third season as the team’s skipper.

Up next: Laguna met Esperanza in an Elks Tournament game on Feb. 15 and St Margaret’s in a non-league game on Feb. 16. Tournament play continues next week on Tuesday and Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Squad opens at El Toro on Feb. 26.

GIRLS LACROSSE (1-0)

The program begins its fifth season at Laguna and the third at the varsity level. Laguna hopes to improve from last year’s 8-8 season and started on the right path with a 16-2 win over Irvine this past Tuesday at Guyer Field.

Breakers were at Tesoro on Feb. 15 and are at Mission Viejo on Feb. 27. League play begins in mid-March.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-1)

New head coach Kalob Partida has been hired to run the Girls Beach Volleyball team for 2024, the program’s eleventh season of play at Laguna. Partida comes from JSerra where he was the assistant coach for the Lion’s program and runs a beach volleyball club program in South Orange County. Seven players from last year’s team that finished second in the Sunset Surf League opted not to play this season, forcing the team to rely on no seniors and only one returning starter for this season. Laguna opened play this past Tuesday, losing at Crean Lutheran 4-1. Pairs and scores were not available at press time.

BOYS TENNIS (0-1)

The 90th season is underway with new coach Andrew Mateljan, and the squad lost a close 11-7 match to Tesoro on Feb. 13 at the local courts. Laguna faced Sage Hill on Feb. 15 and will face San Clemente on Feb. 27.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lance Stewart returns for his fourth season on his current run with the Breakers and his 16th overall for Boys Volleyball at Laguna with an all-time record of 172-94, seven league titles, one SSCIF title and three State Regional titles. The 2024 Breakers return some key starters, with Laird Garcia and Kai Patchell providing the firepower for the squad. Silas Richland is back at setter with Ryan Loughlin, and Ryan Halloran is also expected to contribute.

The 53rd season opens at the Portola Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17, with Laguna facing La Habra and Northwood in pool play. Los Alamitos, Upland, JSerra, and Dana Hills are among the potential opponents in the 24-team event.

