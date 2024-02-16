LAM teams up with California artists for 42nd annual California Cool auction and benefit

The annual auction opens via Artsy on Feb. 16, featuring a live auction and benefit on March 2

Laguna Art Museum’s highly-anticipated 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction + Benefit + Bash starts Friday and runs until March 4 with both online and in-person auction events.

The auction, one of LAM’s biggest fundraisers of the year, will feature works of prominent California artists, on view to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission, now through March 2, or via Artsy beginning Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.

The museum will host the annual California Cool Art Auction + Benefit + Bash on March 2 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Join over 100 California artists in support of raising money for Laguna Art Museum during a night that brings the vibrant spirit of California to life. The proceeds generated will play a pivotal role in fueling the museum’s exciting phase of growth. Exclusive artworks will be available on Artsy before and during the event.

“The 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction + Benefit + Bash stands as a testament to the boundless creativity and generosity within our community. We are eager to welcome guests to the museum on March 2 for this extraordinary event in support of our exhibitions and education programs,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “With an impressive array of artworks and an esteemed guest list, the evening promises to be unforgettable.”

The impressive lineup of prominent California artists includes Laddie John Dill, Shepard Fairey, Ed Ruscha, Astrid Preston, Elizabeth Orleans, Cristopher Cichocki, Blue McRight, Ed Moses and more.

To keep the night lively and extra entertaining, a friend to Laguna Art Museum and the best in the business, local auctioneer Zack Krone, has been secured for the event.

Registration for the online auction will open on Feb. 16 via Artsy to participate, register at artsy.net. For more information, registration and to purchase tickets to the March 2 event visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/auction. Presale tickets to the event on March 2 are available for $215 through March 1. Tickets for the event will be available at the door on March 2, pending availability.

Laguna Art Museum is still seeking sponsors for the 42nd Annual Art Auction + Benefit + Bash. Those interested may contact Crystal Tosello at [email protected].

For more information about the 42nd Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.