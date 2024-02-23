Laguna Sports Update: Week of Feb. 23

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (2-2)

St Margaret’s scored five runs in the fifth inning, four earned to power the Tartans to a 6-4 win over Laguna in a non-league game played at Skipper Carrillo Field last Friday afternoon. The Breakers had a 3-0 lead entering the inning before the roof fell in.

The day before, the Breakers defeated Esperanza 3-2 in a Newport Elks tournament contest also played on the Laguna diamond. Breaker pitchers limited the Aztecs to only three hits, with Jacob Martinez receiving the win.

Up next: Tournament games were scheduled for earlier this past week but might have been postponed due to weather. Breakers have a non-league game with Orange on Feb. 24 and a game with Capistrano Valley Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Statistical leaders after four games:

Batting Average: .357 – Noah Neufeld, Hits: 5- Neufeld, Runs Scored: 3 – Lincoln Adams, Pitching Strikeouts: 16 – Becker Sybirski.

BOYS GOLF

Sean Quigley’s team opens the 2024 season at El Toro on Feb. 26.

GIRLS LACROSSE (2-0)

Coach Paul Storke’s recap of the first two games of season five for Girls Lacrosse at Laguna:

Feb. 13 – Laguna 16 Irvine 2

The Breakers jumped out to an early lead against Irvine and cruised to victory behind five goals from Junior Ruby Samson, five goals from Senior Summer DiMaggio, and stellar goalkeeping from Sophomore Stella Hendricks. The scoring was rounded out with one goal each from Kate Storke, Tessa D’Amico, Julia Winton, Piper Halpern, Po Andringa, and Cailin Mulvaney.

Feb. 15 – Laguna 14 at Tesoro 3

The Breakers started strong, leading 6-0 in the first quarter and 10-3 at the half. Summer DiMaggio, five goals; and Ruby Samson, four goals; Zoe Tranberger, two goals; Piper Halpern, Tessa D’Amico, Tess Smilalowicz, one goal each, rounded out the scoring. The defense smothered the Titan’s swift midfielders, headlined by Alice Mitsuka’s pass breakups and one-on-one defense. Laguna returns to action with Mission Viejo on Feb. 27.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (1-1)

Laguna went 1-1 in their opening beach matches and will return to the sand on Feb. 27 at Huntington Beach. The Breakers will face Corona del Mar at Big Corona on Feb. 29 and will host Newport Harbor on Main Beach, Tuesday, Mar. 5.

Match # 1 Feb. 13 at Crean Lutheran – Lost 4-1

#1 Layla Kollock/Arielle Tavey lost (no scores provided)

#2 Kaia Gamber/Hannah Miller lost (no scores provided)

#3 Savannah Farris/Sienna Lee lost 10-21, 12-21

#4 Aubrey Anderson/Maddie Rootlieb lost 13-21, 12-21

#5 Zoey Bond/Elle Jumani won 15-21, 22-20, 16-14

Match #2 Feb. 15 versus Aliso Niguel – Won 5-0

#1 Layla Kollock/Arielle Tavey won 21-8, 21-16

#2 Sienna Lee/Kaia Gamber won 25-23, 21-15

#3 Savannah Farris/Hannah Miller won 21-13, 21-8

#4 Zoey Bond/Elle Jumani won 20-22, 21-15, 15-8

#5 Aubrey Anderson/Maddie Rootlieb won 21-9, 21-10

BOYS TENNIS (0-2)

Laguna dropped a 14-4 match to Sage Hill on Feb. 15 at home. Luke Jolley won two sets 6-0, 6-2, and Chris Herkings won a set, as did the doubles team of Owen Britt/Lucas Silverman. The Breakers will return to the courts with San Clemente on Feb. 27 at the Park Avenue courts.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (3-2)

Laguna finished sixth in the 23-team Portola Tournament held last Saturday, Feb. 17, at Portola and Northwood High Schools in Irvine. Laguna opened pool play by defeating La Habra 25-21, 25-11 and holding off Cerritos 25-15, 23-25, 15-13.

In the playoffs at Northwood High School, Laguna lost to defending D2 champ Upland 20-25, 16-25 but the squad bounced back to take Portola 25-21, 22-25, 15-8. In the 5th Place game, Breakers fell to Claremont 19-25, 20-25. The top 10 places were 1 – JSerra, 2 – Los Alamitos, 3 – Upland, Northwood, 45 – Claremont, 6 – Laguna, 7 – Portola, Capo Valley, 9 – University, 10 – El Dorado.

Tournament Statistical leaders for Laguna:

Kills: 63-Kai Patchell, 23 – Laird Garcia, 15 – Ryan Halloran, 12 – Kai Fong, 6 – Parker Gapp

Net Blocks: 4.0 – Kai Fong, 3.0 – Laird Garcia

Aces: 8 – Kai Patchell, Set Assists: 90 – Silas Richland, Digs: 29 – Kai Patchell, 14 – Ryan Halloran.

Freshmen newcomers Kai Fong (MB) and Quinn Halloran (OH) are great newcomers to the program, while Dylan Sweet, Ryan Laughlin, and Chase Benson came off the bench and contributed for serving, serve receive and defense.

Breakers are off until March 1, when they host Northwood.

WINTER SPORTS UPDATE

WRESTLING (3-2- 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

SS CIF Master Meet Results

Jackson Lawsky went 1-2 in the 113 lb weight class in the Southern Section CIF Master Meet held on Friday, Feb. 16, at Palm Springs High School. He lost in a fall to Steven Corona (Murrieta Mesa), defeated David Kiley (Diamond Bar) in sudden victory, but lost to Elijah Poe (Calvary Chapel/SA) in a decision.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.