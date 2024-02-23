Police Log: Week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 20

Thursday, Feb. 15

DUI. Mohsen Javadi, 68, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent BAC. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Shoplifting and trespassing. Destene Nhutthida Vasabhuti, 26, was arrested on suspicion of

Shoplifting and trespassing. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Friday, Feb. 16

Parole violation. Paul Ahmad Elamin, 33, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of parole violation and vandalism of less than $400. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 50-year-old Corona Del Mar man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possessing burglary tools, suspended license, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Erik Michael Alexander Gropp, 47, of Laguna Hills, was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property approximately at $950 value, possession of a controlled substance, possessing burglary tools, a suspended license, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held without bail.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Battery, obstructing an officer. Mackenzie Melin, 32, of Toronto, Canada was arrested on suspicion of battery on person and a felony resisting an executive officer. She was held on $20,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Lissa Stephanie Falconsaldana, 31, of Orange, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. She was held on $200,000 bail.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Trespassing. Sean Alexander Baity, 45, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.

Repeated phone calls. Michele Leann Isaly, 53, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of making annoying, repeated phone calls to a residence. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Axel Nava, 25, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Monday, Feb. 19

No arrests reported.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Driving on a suspended license, impersonating to make another liable. Katie Cristine Bettridge, 42, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license due to a DUI and impersonating to make another liable. She was held without bail.