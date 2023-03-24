Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 24

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (3-5-1)

Laguna was tagged with a pair of losses starting with an 8-0 loss to Los Alamitos on March 17 at Skipper Carrillo Field. The Griffins scored two runs in the first inning off an error and eventually chased pitcher Colin Kidd off the mound in the thirds inning with a 7-0 advantage. Breakers had only two hits against D-1 Los Alamitos (10-2).

On Monday, March 20, the Breakers lost a 9-inning contest as the Oilers (7-6) won with a wild pitch walk-off 3-2 victory. Breakers took an early 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, starting on back-to-back doubles by Noah Neufield and Colin Kidd, with Kidd scoring on a ground-out by Griffin Naess. The hosts tied the game in the sixth inning when a reach base on error, a walk and single got Huntington Beach rolling.

Naess had another good pitching outing for the Breakers going six innings, striking out seven, and not allowing an earned run this season in 26-innings pitched.

League play is expected to start on March 24 with Newport Harbor at Tewenkle Park in Costa Mesa.

Full Stats are posted on Max Preps.

BOYS GOLF (3-0)

Laguna continued to get washed out on their scheduled matches but hoped to play Aliso Niguel this past Thursday and will be on the links next week, weather permitting.

GIRLS LACROSSE (5-2)

The Breakers continue to earn non-conference victories before the grueling Sunset League games start next month. On March 20, Breakers defeated Laguna Hills 6-1, with Emmy Regal scoring three goals. Ruby Samson recorded eight ground balls, and Stella Hendricks had 10 saves. On Tuesday, Laguna defeated Mission Viejo 12-6, with Regal scoring seven goals. Tess Smialowicz was credited with six ground balls, while coaches cited Brisa Campos for her defense. Next week the squad will face Aliso Niguel, Tustin and El Modena on the road.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (4-3, 0-2)

Laguna was able to dodge the rain and sweep Corona del Mar 5-0 on March 16 at Main Beach:

#1 Dempsey Sadler/Kyra Zaengle won 21-8, 21-7

#2 Meg Gardner/Hayes Firth won 21-18, 21-5

#3 Grace Christian/Ava Steris won 21-12, 21-14

#4 Katie Halvorson/Macey Draper won 21-17, 21-14

#5 Julia Kellogg/Maddie Rootleib won 21-4, 21-16

BOYS TENNIS (0-5)

Like most outdoor sports this month – the weather has affected scheduled matches – hopefully, they can play next week.

TRACK and FIELD

The ASICS Trophy Meet was held on March 18 under great conditions on Hulst Oval at Guyer Field, with many meet records falling with a strong field of 1587 athletes from many top programs from the Southern Section, San Diego, and Nevada (48 schools). The meet was first held back in 1937 and, for many years, provided track competition only for smaller schools.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-8)

Another rough week for Laguna as the Breakers lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 to Corona del Mar (10-4) on March 15, at the Sea King’s gym. This was the 67th best-of-5 set match between the two schools, Laguna’s oldest series.

Logan Ribarich led the squad with 10 kills, with Laird Garcia adding eight and three blocks. Gavin Zaengle had 25 assists and 12 digs.

Last Friday, the Breakers lost at Edison 25-18, 25-19, 25-16, with Ribarich scoring eight kills and Garcia with seven plus a sole block and two block assists. Jake Mauro led in digs.

The key league matches this past week were with Fountain Valley (13-1) and Marina (10-8).

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores?

Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.

You can reach Frank at [email protected]

2023 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

The CIF D-9 Champion Breakers revealed their 2023 schedule this past week, with the games including two programs with longer histories than the Breakers. Laguna will travel to former league rival Garden Grove on Oct. 6 for the twenty-fifth meeting between the schools. The last Laguna win in the series was 70 years ago, in 1953.

Laguna will host Santa Ana on Sept. 8 for only the fourth meeting between the two schools. The teams met twice this century in playoffs, with Laguna winning 39-14 at the Santa Ana Bowl in 2008 and the Saints winning 66-27 in 2016 at their home field. The only other meeting was a 6-0 regular season loss at the Bowl in 1953.

The big game on the schedule is the first meeting with Charter Oak (Covina) on Sept. 29 at Guyer Field. The Chargers went 10-1 last season, losing to Yorba Linda in the D-3 playoffs and presents a real challenge for the Breaker program as the #42 ranked team last season to the Breakers #107 out of the 372 Southern Section schools playing 11-man football.

2023 Schedule (and Series history)

Aug. 17 at Chino (1-0-0)

Aug. 25 at Dana Hills (10-11-1)

Sept. 1 at Northwood (5-8-0)

Sept. 8 Santa Ana (1-2-0)

Sept. 22 Lakeside (1-0-0)

Sept. 29 Charter Oak (First Meeting)

Oct. 6 Garden Grove (10-14-0)

Oct. 13 at Westminster (2-3-0)*

Oct. 20 Godinez (9-5-0) 67th HOMECOMING*

Oct. 27 Ocean View (4-6-1)*

*Golden West-Pac4 League Game