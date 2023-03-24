Street Beat: Week of March 17 to March 24

March 17

DUI. A 50-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of providing false identification to specific peace officers and trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

March 18

DUI. A 50-year-old Anaheim woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Kali Anne Herndon, 27, of Foothill Ranch was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. She was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

March 19

Bench warrant. Joel Brito, 26, of Santa Ana was arrested on a felony bench warrant. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Sherri Denise Anderson, 54, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $100 bail.

Robbery, kidnapping, crime attempt, assault with a deadly weapon. Clay Michael Attics Gershenson, 20, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, a misdemeanor attempt to commit a crime, felony assault with a deadly weapon that’s wasn’t a firearm causing likely great bodily harm and felony kidnapping. He was held on a $335,000 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

March 20

Bench warrant. Alexander Delmar, 46, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $10,000 bail.

March 21

Bench warrant. Jane Agape Darling, 22, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

March 22

Contempt of court. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and battery on a person. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Michael Patrick Cowan, 51, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Theft of mail. Gregg William Ratner, 70, Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of theft of mail. He was held on a $500 bail.