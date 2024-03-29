Town Crier: Week of March 29

April Art Start at Hotel Laguna

April is blooming with color and art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, April 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. This month’s featured artists are Amy Jackson, Robert Jones, and Tatyana Zen. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide soothing music to enjoy while mingling with the art. The reception from 5 to 6 p.m. will open in the evening, followed by Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

American Legion Sponsors Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Laguna Beach American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary will once again sponsor the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. The hunt starts at 1 p.m. sharp on Easter Sunday, March 31. The American Legion has been sponsoring this Laguna tradition since 1946. Come early, at around 12:30 p.m., to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos. For more information, email Stephen Jeppson at [email protected].

Laguna Art Museum upcoming events

What’s It Worth? – Jewelry Edition – Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, invites the public to have up to five jewelry items professionally valued. Appraisers at John Moran Auctioneers will provide a verbal valuation of your treasures. Please find below a full list of items that may be valued. Items cannot be left unattended within the museum. Guests to the “What’s it Worth” may bring items (up to 5), including fine jewelry, timepieces, and costume jewelry. Photographs/cellphone images may also be evaluated if items can not be brought into the museum.

Panel Discussion: The Fine Art of Jewelry – Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

Join us for an insightful panel discussion featuring esteemed experts and connoisseurs in the realm of jewelry. Discover the secrets behind what makes a piece of jewelry truly exceptional, learn about the market trends shaping the industry, and gain practical tips on how to protect your jewelry to ensure its longevity and enduring beauty. Whether you’re an avid collector, a budding designer, or simply passionate about the artistry of jewelry, this panel discussion is a not-to-be-missed event. Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers will value your timepieces, fine jewelry, designer jewelry, costume jewelry, etc.

Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events for more information about all events.